Jim Nantz Is the Voice Behind Some of the Biggest Moments in Sports

Jim Nantz Is the Voice Behind Some of the Biggest Moments in SportsBy Ade Hennis
Apr. 7 2022, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Currently, Jim Nantz is one of the highest-paid sports broadcasters in the world. With his rigorous work schedule and abundance of talent, the Charlotte native deserves it. Nantz covers sports events throughout the entire year, and they’re usually the top events in the world. This year there have been many sports media figures getting paid huge contracts. What's Nantz's salary and net worth?
Jim Nantz
Sports Broadcaster
Net worth: $15 million
Jim Nantz is one of the most decorated sports broadcasters of all time. Along with being a three-time Emmy Award winner.
Birthdate: May 17, 1959
Birthplace: Charlotte, N.C.
Spouse: Courtney Richards (m. 2012)
Children: Jameson Nantz, Caroline Nantz, Finley Cathleen Nantz
Education: University of Houston (1977-1981)
Nantz has called multiple Super Bowls, The Master’s Tournaments, and the NCAA Men’s Final Four tournaments. In the fall, you can find the broadcaster providing play-by-play commentary for NFL games, where he partners with NFL legend Phil Simms to call games on CBS. Then in the spring, Nantz will provide commentary for PGA golf tournaments, where he has called some of the biggest moments for players such as Tiger Woods. Along with golf, the sportscaster also calls college basketball games.
With Nantz’s illustrious career, it isn't a surprise that he’s one of the most well known sportscasters.
Nantz is the youngest person to ever be inducted into both the Pro Football and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He has achieved many other accolades including being a five-time National Sportscaster of the Year and a three-time Emmy Award winner.
The sportscaster’s name is synonymous with CBS Sports, as he has been there for the majority of his career. He graduated from the University of Houston in 1981 and worked for his school’s broadcasting department, including working for the local radio and television stations, some being affiliates of CBS.
After essentially having some type of affiliation with CBS since college, Nantz would officially join CBS Sports in 1985. While he may have done occasional work for other networks, Nantz has stayed with CBS Sports throughout his entire career.
Nantz is heavily involved in the wine industry.
In 2012, Nantz released his own fine wine brand, The Calling. Different types of wines that the brand offers include Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The entrepreneur has partnerships with various vineyards, including Vineyard Vines. In 2017, he created a custom wine collection and the proceeds helped fund research at the Nantz Alzheimer Center. The research center focuses on Alzheimer’s disease.
What is Jim Nantz’s salary and net worth?
The businessman could have a salary of up to $10.5 million, according to NJ. Nantz has a net worth of $15 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. It has been speculated that Nantz could be due for a huge raise from CBS since many sports broadcasters have been receiving new huge contracts.
Sports Illustrated reported that former Fox Sports commentator Joe Buck signed a five-year deal with ESPN, worth anywhere from $60 million–$75 million. Buck’s former Fox Sports partner, Troy Aikman, is coming to ESPN with him. Aikman is expected to have a five-year deal worth $90 million.