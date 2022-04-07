Jim Nantz Is the Voice Behind Some of the Biggest Moments in Sports

Nantz has called multiple Super Bowls, The Master’s Tournaments, and the NCAA Men’s Final Four tournaments. In the fall, you can find the broadcaster providing play-by-play commentary for NFL games, where he partners with NFL legend Phil Simms to call games on CBS. Then in the spring, Nantz will provide commentary for PGA golf tournaments, where he has called some of the biggest moments for players such as Tiger Woods. Along with golf, the sportscaster also calls college basketball games.