Troy Aikman’s Move From FOX Sports to ESPN “Changed the Equation” for Joe Buck

Buck told Sports Illustrated he doesn’t know why FOX Sports let him and Aikman decamp to ESPN. “They have their reasons, and they have their business that they’re running, and Troy had an out, and he had a chance to go out on the market and see what he [could] get,” he said. “But I think, all along, his No. 1 choice was to go back to FOX, and that’s what I was hoping for, and that didn’t materialize.”