World Series Rings Aren’t Worth as Much as You Think

World Series Rings Aren’t Worth as Much as You ThinkBy Robin Hill-Gray
Apr. 26 2022, Published 8:44 a.m. ET
Every year, Major League Baseball fans can't wait to see who will play in the World Series. And the value of some memorabilia from the championship reflects the league's huge fanbase. For superfans with extra money laying around, owning a World Series ring is a dream come true. How much is a World Series ring worth?
Some fans might guess in the millions. However, many World Series rings cost thousands of dollars, and others are worth significantly less. Here's a look at their price range.
World Series ring designs have gotten more elaborate over the years
The first World Series rings were given to the New York Giants after their 1922 World Series win. Before that, though, winning players didn't walk away empty-handed—they were often given keepsakes such as pocketwatches to celebrate their victory.
According to BaseballHall, the New York Giants had other choices of commemorative items, such as fobs or medals, but they chose rings. The rings, 14-karat gold with one diamond in the center, displayed "Giants World Champions 1922."
And that 1922 design was the foundation for how rings would be designed in the future, though they did get flashier. The 1977 World Series had over a dozen diamonds, and others have included rubies and white gold.
How much is a World Series ring worth?
World Series ring have become more elaborate over the years, and more expensive. Their value depends on their materials, history, and condition, and how coveted they are. Bleacher Report has listed auction prices for some of the flashiest World Series rings:
- 1922 New York Giants: $14,100
- 1948 Cleveland Indians: $9,000
- 1960 Pittsburgh Pirates: $3,000
- 1970 Baltimore Orioles: $1,700
- 1976 Cincinnati Reds: $9,000
- 1977 New York Yankees: $143,750
- 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates: $12,235