MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Makes Millions, Whether They Play Ball or Not

When Manfred began working with MLB in 1987, he was an external consultant, helping team owners with various negotiations. The league decided to bring the former law clerk on as a full-time staff member in 1998, where he served as the Executive Vice President of Economics and League Affairs. Throughout his career with MLB, Manfred helped negotiate various deals on behalf of the league when it came down to making agreements with the league’s players association, including multiple CBAs and MLB’s first drug testing agreement.