What Are the Political Beliefs of Houston Astros Owner Jim Crane?

By

Oct. 26 2021, Published 9:04 a.m. ET

Jim Crane, who owns the Houston Astros, has been a controversial personality. What’s the MLB (Major League Baseball) team owner's net worth, and what do we know about his political beliefs?

Born in Jan. 1954, Crane owns shipping and logistics businesses. It’s been over a decade since the Texas businessman bought the Houston Astros for $680 million, the second-highest price ever paid for a baseball team.

Jim Crane's controversies

Crane has been involved in several controversies. His freight company was accused of racial and sexual discrimination and paid millions of dollars to settle the case, and he was accused of profiteering from the Iraq war by inflating the cost of military shipments to the country. Additionally, he was accused of kickbacks and manipulating the board of Eagle Logistics.

Even the Houston Astros have not escaped controversy under his ownership. The team was accused of sign stealing and cheating in 2017, the first year in the team’s history when it won the World Series.

The Astros sign scandal

Crane denied that he had any knowledge about the sign scandal. While the MLB agreed that the Astros cheated, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred absolved Crane of any wrongdoing, saying there is “literally not a shred of evidence to the contrary.”

Whereas Crane maintained that he should not be held responsible for the team’s cheating, he apologized. Now, Crane believes that the team took the penalty for the scandal and the issue is closed.

Jim Crane's net worth

Crane has a net worth of $2.5 billion, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. He made the money through his business and his Houston Astros ownership.

Jim Crane's businesses

In 1984, Crane founded Eagle Global Logistics. The company, for which he had to borrow $10,000 from his sister to start, grew rapidly and went public in 1995. Crane later sold the company along with his investment management company, Crane Capital Group, in 2006.

In 2008, he started Crane Worldwide Logistics, his second stint in the logistics industry. He also owns restaurants and a winery.

Jim Crane's politics

For the last several years, Crane has been a donor of the Democratic party. He also hosted former president Barrack Obama’s golfing event in Florida, and donated to Obama’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee. In 2016, he didn't continue that support by backing Hillary Clinton.

Reportedly, Clinton didn't reach out to Crane. “I haven’t really met Hillary,” said Crane. He added, “Haven’t had a lot of interactions with the Clintons.” Not much is known about his relationship with Joe Biden.

In 2018, Crane met Donald Trump at the White House, where the then-president congratulated him on the performance of the Houston Astros. Before 2002, Crane backed the Republican party, donating $5,000 to the Republican National Committee in 2000. He has also donated to several politicians, including former Texas Senators John Cornyn and Kay Bailey Hutchison.

