Best Crypto Exchanges in the U.K. for Pros and Beginners

Best Crypto Exchanges in the U.K. for Pros and BeginnersBy Ruchi Gupta
Apr. 22 2022, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
A growing number of people in the U.K. are adopting cryptocurrencies as a payment or investment. If you’re considering getting into the crypto space, you’ll need a crypto exchange where you can buy, sell, or save your cryptocurrencies. What are the best crypto exchanges in the U.K. for beginners and experts?
When choosing a crypto trading platform, factors such as security, fees, deposit methods, and product variety are important. Another important factor to consider is accessibility. It would be best to choose a platform that you can access on your laptop and smartphone if you’re looking for the flexibility to trade on the go.
Is crypto legal in the U.K.?
You don’t want to go to the prison for trading cryptocurrencies. If you’re a beginner, you may wonder whether cryptos are legal in the U.K. to be sure you’re on the right side of the law. The U.K., like many other countries, is still working out its crypto regulations. However, trading cryptocurrencies is perfectly legal in the country.
There are also many businesses that will let you pay for their products or services with crypto.
What are the best crypto exchanges in the U.K.?
Although there are many opportunities in the crypto space, the sector has also attracted many bad actors. You’ll hear about crypto hacking thefts and rug pull scams from time to time. Therefore, you need to choose a trustworthy platform for your crypto activities. The best crypto exchanges in the U.K. that you can trust and also offer topnotch services with desktop and mobile access are:
Crypto.com
eToro
Coinbase
Crypto.com offers a lower transaction fee with its CRO token.
As one of the major crypto exchanges in the world, Crypto.com supports hundreds of cryptocurrencies. It lets you trade and also allows you to send cryptocurrencies to others. Crypto.com is among the best places to buy Bitcoin with fiat money, such as the British pound sterling, euro, and the U.S. dollar.
You get a discount on the trading fee if you pay with the platform’s CRO token. Crypto.com lets you fund your account through bank transfers or card deposits. It offers an introductory perk that lets new customers do free card deposits for their first month on the platform.
eToro allows you to copy experts’ trading strategies.
The eToro platform is popular for its low trading fees. It supports several deposit methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers. It lets you trade dozens of cryptocurrencies from blue chips like Bitcoin to meme tokens like Shiba Inu. For beginners, eToro has a feature that lets you duplicate the strategies of successful traders on the platform. In addition to cryptocurrencies, you can also trade stocks, forex, and other assets on eToro.
Coinbase excels in security but the fees are expensive.
Coinbase ranks high on the list of the most secure crypto exchanges. It stores most of its clients’ funds in cold wallets that hackers can’t reach. Coinbase’s funds have insurance coverage to ensure clients are compensated if something goes wrong. It supports bank transfers and card deposits.
Although it’s great on security, Coinbase fees aren’t cheap. Many people like Coinbase because of its large crypto selection and additional services such as a crypto savings account. The platform also offers crypto educational content to help investors improve their skills.
Finally, Binance, Kraken, and Gemini are the other great options for those looking for the best crypto exchange in the U.K. Binance is the world’s top crypto trading platform. It offers hundreds of crypto selections and its fees are competitive. You can lower your transaction fee if you pay with the platform’s native BNB coin.