Binance Is Now Banned in the U.K.—Which Cryptocurrency Excahnges Are Legal?

Kraken, for more advanced cryptocurrency traders, offers sophisticated trading features such as margin trading. Kraken is also known for its security and has earned high cybersecurity ratings. Founded in 2011, Kraken is the oldest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has a large variety of coins and low fees. Kraken has also added GBP support in collaboration with UK-based payment service provider Clear Junction. Users can now fund accounts using either the U.K.'s Faster Payments Service (FPS/BACS) or the CHAPS network to speed up the exchange of funds.