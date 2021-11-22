What's Crypto.com's CRO Token's 2030 Price Prediction, and Will It Hit $100?By Anuradha Garg
Nov. 22 2021, Published 10:01 a.m. ET
Crypto.com's CRO token has been surging on several positive developments. At the end of Oct. 2021, Crypto.com launched an ad campaign featuring Matt Damon, and on Nov. 4, 2021, it was listed on Coinbase, renewing investors' interest and pushing it to a record high. It hit another high of $0.60 on Nov. 18 following news of Crypto.com’s purchase of the naming rights to the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. What's Crypto.com’s (CRO) long-term price prediction? Can it hit $100 by 2030?
Crypto.com, a trading platform, competes with Coinbase, Binance, and other crypto exchanges. It has more than 10 million users, who can buy and sell over 150 cryptocurrencies. Crypto.com is also one of the fastest-growing crypto apps. Crypto.com's native token, CRO, can be used to pay for purchases on the platform and to cover transaction fees. Those who pay with the native token can enjoy fee discounts.
Price predictions for CRO by 2030
Predicting the price of any asset is tricky and is especially challenging for cryptos, which are more volatile. Therefore, investors should take these forecasts with a grain of salt.
- Priceprediction.net expects CRO to reach $22.80 by 2030, which implies more than 3,000 percent growth from its current price.
- Cryptocurrencypriceprediction.com sees CRO reaching $19.80 by 2030's end, suggesting an upside of 2,700 percent.
- According to Letsexchange.io, if Crypto.com succeeds in integrating CRO into other products, its token may reach $5 by 2030's end.
Can CRO reach $100 by 2030?
Whereas price predictions are strong for CRO, it seems unlikely for the coin to reach $100 by 2030. Reaching this price would imply an upside of more than 14,000 percent.
Moreover, given that CRO's maximum supply is 30 billion units, a price of $100 would imply a market cap of $3 trillion for Crypto.com. This is close to the entire cryptocurrency market's capitalization.
Is CRO a good long-term investment?
CRO has good long-term potential, given its rising popularity and user base. Its site is currently the tenth-largest in terms of volume, and the company has taken several big steps toward increasing awareness and adoption. Its latest endeavor to buy the naming rights to Staples Center is a step in this direction. Crypto.com has many other sports partnerships, including Formula One, the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, and others.
Crypto.com's recent endorsements, Coinbase listing, and Staples Center naming rights have boosted its credibility enormously. Management's moves to boost awareness of the name further should go a long way in cementing its position among major crypto exchanges.