On Video Server Says She Charged Customers For DIY Lemonade, Then Admits She Lied For Fun

Since the advent of TikTok, bizarre incidents have been going viral. People have been documenting and sharing the weirdest experiences, trends, and things they do. One such incident was shared by a server on TikTok who apparently charged her customers who ordered lemons, water, and sugar for lemonade. TikTok user @ mattmakesmewet took the bold step and charged the customers for making their own DIY drink.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Francesca Hotchin

In the video, while the creator danced to trendy music, she wrote the story in the text overlay. The text read, “When my table asked for water, lemons, and sugar & I charged them for a lemonade.”

Image Source: TikTok | @mattmakesmewet

However, the server couldn’t get away with it as the overlay mentioned that the customers eventually got it off their bill. Thus, the server was not able to make money for her employer and may have also lost her tip.

The bizarre action of the server sparked curiosity amongst viewers. One baffled user (@Rachel) suggested that if she was charging, she should have just brought a lemonade instead for the customer.

Image Source: TikTok | @mattmakesmewet

A few other users were concerned about their own actions and wondered if they would be charged as well. A viewer named (@Tray) said that she carries her own tea bags to restaurants and orders water to make tea herself. She asked the creator if she could be charged as well. To this, the creator replied most places don’t care if customers bring their own drink so she would probably be okay.

Image Source: TikTok |@mattmakesmewet

To this, another user (@lys) said that she always mixes Splenda and some lemon in her water whenever she goes to a restaurant. She said no one has ever charged her for the DIY diet lemonade, so she tends to get crafty. Even the creator felt that it was fair.

Image Source: TikTok | @mattmakesmewet

Meanwhile, another user rightfully asked her what the motivation behind this was. The viewer (@ella) very politely asked “Babe…yeah why would you do that??? They didn’t order a lemonade”.

Image Source: TikTok |@mattmakesmewet

Even the creator noticed the comment and posted another follow-up video to answer her question. In the follow-up video, the creator quite bluntly clarified that the incident never happened and she just made the video to have fun. She says that she lied and she didn’t think the video would get so many views. She said that she was having to fend for her life and she has now given up, so she’s telling the truth.

While this creator’s video turned out to be a lie, servers in the industry do face several problems and weird questions from customers. In another TikTok post creator named Robin Jordan enacted various scenarios where servers get annoyed. In the video, she performs a skit “What servers really want to say”.

She enacts various scenes where customers give in weirdly long orders, ask obvious and annoying questions, and more. She very honestly shares the replies that the servers feel like giving in those situations. However, in the caption, Robin mentions that servers will never say it.

