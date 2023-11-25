Making a living out of the dream or something you love to do isn't as easy as it seems, but it is worth a shot. A 51-year-old woman Nora Curl with no strong backing made a whopping $10,000 per month by entering the antique sale industry, which is something she never imagined she could pull off. Nora had already been working in New York for a decade and had engrossed herself in vintage artifacts but she faced a setback when she had to move back to northwestern Pennsylvania, to take care of her mother as she was suffering from a rare congenital disease.

In her childhood, Curl was a simple girl who lived with her parents but had a hobby of collecting antiques. Nora's family was based out of Pennsylvania and after completing her graduation she started her career at a wine cellar for a restaurant in Pittsburgh. When she was working in the wine business in Los Angeles, Curl met a Hollywood movie producer who offered her a full-time job at his studio. Later in her career, she completed her PG program on Connoisseurship of Antiques and Fine Art: Renaissance through a Contemporary at Christie's Auction House in London.

When she moved back to Pennsylvania, Curl was skeptical of her career but started her own website which she named 'Appraise Antiques' and carried out sales via eBay. It was a hassle until she got a job as an antiques expert on JustAnswer, which is an online platform that involves featured experts who address queries and provide solutions online. Before that, Curl worked with renowned artists like Nelson Shanks, and Norman Rockwell, and was able to get her hands on their artwork personally which was a surreal experience. She earned $124,000 until 2012 and moved on from the Hollywood gig. Hence the job at JustAnswer came by at the exact moment when she needed it the most.

The platform provides experts an amount ranging from $2-$20 which is totally based on the experience and user ratings. But earning a huge amount a month was not at all easy. Curl started off as a newbie and was earning $1000 in just a few days, and then worked for eight hours a day with an increased pay of $5000-$8000 per month. In 2021, she worked relentlessly for 14-16 hours and made $12,500 in a month. The working hours may vary and Nora works from 4 pm till midnight. The only advice the antique expert gives to the new joiners is to not quit their day jobs. Every person has their own capabilities, insights, and skills, so JustAnswer might work and you might earn a huge monthly income just like Curls did.

