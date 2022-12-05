Churches or Corporations? 6 of the Richest Pastors in the World

Back in the day, Christian church leaders and pastors were known as people who gave up everything – wealth, stature, material possessions, and sometimes even love — to devote themselves to God. Not so much these days.

Millionaire minister Matt Chandler is just one of several Christian pastors who’ve made a fortune through preaching God’s word. Chandler is returning to his congregation at Village Church in Texas after a three-month leave prompted by an investigation into his communications on social media with a woman who wasn’t his wife.

However, Chandler's net worth pales in comparison to others. Today, many pastors earn millions and run their congregations more like a corporation than a house of worship.