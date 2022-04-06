Joel Osteen's Net Worth Is the Target of Frequent Speculation and Wildly Varying Estimates

Despite having such a large following who make generous donations each year, Osteen says he doesn't take a salary from those donations and most of his net worth is attributable to book sales.

The Houston-based preacher's lifestyle is hardly the ascetic life many men of the cloth live. There are several estimates of Joel Osteen's net worth on the internet, and while none is confirmed, there are several clues to indicate his wealth amounts to somewhere in the eight-figure range.