Is Ted Cruz’s Response to Big Bird's Tweet a Sign He Isn't Vaccinated?By Jennifer Farrington
Nov. 8 2021, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Although Big Bird's words of wisdom and advice generally target those between the ages of 3–5 years old, he seems to have caught the attention of a much older crowd—conservatives. Big Bird, the main muppet on Sesame Street, is making headlines after sending out a COVID-19-related tweet from his registered account on Twitter.
Big Bird tweeted, “I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.” Apparently, Senator Ted Cruz didn’t approve of the tweet. Is it because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19?
Ted Cruz responds to Big Bird's COVID-19 tweet
Big Bird’s tweet received praise, even from President Biden, because the muppet is expressing the importance of getting vaccinated. However, Cruz wasn't pleased with the announcement. The day after Big Bird tweeted that he had gotten the vaccine, Cruz tweeted a video along with the following caption, “Big Bird coming over to vaccinate your kids.”
In the video, Big Bird is violently knocking down a door. While some responded to Cruz’s tweet by criticizing him for “fleeing” to Cancun when his people needed him the most, others seemed to have taken the same stance. Lisa Boothe, a network contributor for FOX News Channel tweeted, “Brainwashing children who are not at risk from COVID. Twisted.”
Although there are groups of individuals who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, like those who suffer from autoimmune diseases and anyone who is aged 65 and older, we’ve learned that the COVID-19 virus doesn't discriminate against anyone of any age.
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, was another to respond to Cruz’s message. Kishnamoorthi retweeted Cruz’s original tweet and responded with “When you’re picking a fight with a Muppet for helping to ensure that more children will survive a global pandemic, you’re on the wrong side.”
Senator Ted Cruz introduces bill that would block public schools from mandating COVID-19 vaccine for kids.
Prior to lashing out at Big Bird for supporting the COVID-19 vaccine, Cruz introduced a bill on Nov. 4 that would block the federal government from allowing “any entity at the federal, state, and local level that receives federal funding” to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for minors. This includes school districts.
In the press release that introduced the bill, Cruz wrote, “Parents should have the right to decide what is best for their children in consultation with their family doctor. My view on the COVID-19 vaccine has remained clear: no mandates of any kind.” Cruz said that President Biden has “ignored medical privacy rights and personal liberty by pushing unlawful and burdensome vaccine mandates.”
Cruz’s message comes at the same time Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use for children between the ages of 5 and 11. AARP estimates the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would allow nearly 28 million children to receive the shot.
Is Cruz trying to protect citizens’ freedom of choice or is he simply against the COVID-19 vaccine?
Although Cruz hasn't publicly announced whether he's vaccinated against COVID-19, his behavior suggests that he's either opposed to the vaccine or simply believes citizens and children should have a choice as to whether they receive the vaccine.