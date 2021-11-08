Is Ted Cruz’s Response to Big Bird's Tweet a Sign He Isn't Vaccinated?

Although Big Bird's words of wisdom and advice generally target those between the ages of 3–5 years old, he seems to have caught the attention of a much older crowd—conservatives. Big Bird, the main muppet on Sesame Street, is making headlines after sending out a COVID-19 -related tweet from his registered account on Twitter.

Big Bird tweeted , “I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.” Apparently, Senator Ted Cruz didn’t approve of the tweet. Is it because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19?

Ted Cruz responds to Big Bird's COVID-19 tweet

Source: Getty

Big Bird’s tweet received praise, even from President Biden, because the muppet is expressing the importance of getting vaccinated. However, Cruz wasn't pleased with the announcement. The day after Big Bird tweeted that he had gotten the vaccine, Cruz tweeted a video along with the following caption, “Big Bird coming over to vaccinate your kids.”

Article continues below advertisement

Big Bird coming over to vaccinate your kids. pic.twitter.com/LQODCO3GKg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2021 Source: Twitter

In the video, Big Bird is violently knocking down a door. While some responded to Cruz’s tweet by criticizing him for “fleeing” to Cancun when his people needed him the most, others seemed to have taken the same stance. Lisa Boothe, a network contributor for FOX News Channel tweeted, “Brainwashing children who are not at risk from COVID. Twisted.”

Article continues below advertisement

Although there are groups of individuals who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, like those who suffer from autoimmune diseases and anyone who is aged 65 and older, we’ve learned that the COVID-19 virus doesn't discriminate against anyone of any age.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, was another to respond to Cruz’s message. Kishnamoorthi retweeted Cruz’s original tweet and responded with “When you’re picking a fight with a Muppet for helping to ensure that more children will survive a global pandemic, you’re on the wrong side.”

Article continues below advertisement