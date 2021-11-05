Pfizer's New COVID-19 Pill Plus HIV Drug Ritonavir Is 89% Effective Against Severe Illness

Pfizer’s study showed that in a 28-day trial, no deaths were reported in people who received the pill in comparison to those who received the placebo. Statistics from the trial showed that 0.8 percent of patients that took Paxlovid ended up in the hospital with no deaths. Meanwhile, 7.0 percent of those patients that took the placebo were hospitalized or died, accounting for 27/385, with 7 deaths. The trial began for these patients within three days of experiencing symptoms.

For patients treated within five days of experiencing symptoms, of those who took Paxlovid—1.0 percent were hospitalized with no deaths. For those who received the placebo, 6.7 percent were hospitalized with 10 deaths. According to AP , the study contained participants that were not vaccinated, had mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms but were considered to be high risk for being hospitalized because of their pre-existing conditions such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer said, “Our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorized by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of COVID-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations.”

Pfizer did not provide the results to scientists to be peer reviewed or published prior to today's news. But in an effort to impart confidence in the pill, Pfizer will share the data to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as quickly as possible.