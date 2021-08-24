How Much Is Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Worth After the COVID-19 Vaccine’s Success?

Bourla was trained as a doctor of veterinary medicine and has a Ph.D. in the biotechnology of reproduction. His first several years at Pfizer were completed in Europe in the Animal Health Division, and in 2001, he moved to the United States, to Pfizer's global headquarters in New York.

Bourla made news in Nov. 2020 when his sale of 62 percent of his Pfizer shares happened to coincide with the announcement of the Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness. Although the sale was a predetermined one based on the stock’s price, many thought he was unfairly cashing in on the company’s vaccine success with the $5.6 million proceeds.