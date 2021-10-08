Senator Ted Cruz Defends Crypto—Does He Actually Hold Any?

According to the president of Texas' Blockchain Association, Lee Brachter, there are several reasons why Texas will be rising as a "world leader for bitcoin and blockchain," including the fact that there's a "business-friendly climate." Along with its "business-friendly" demeanor, the Texas Blockchain Council has been working alongside lawmakers including Representative Tan Parker and Senator Angela Paxton "to create legal and regulatory frameworks that allow for entrepreneurs to innovate."

Along with these coordinated efforts and strategic collaborations, Texas has also passed House Bills 1576 and 4474 that took full effect on Sept. 1 after being signed by Governor Abbott in June.

Texas House Bill 1576 establishes a working group on blockchain technology, while bill 4474 updated the Uniform Commercial Code to recognize cryptocurrency, following Rhode Island and Wyoming.