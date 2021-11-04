How a 9-Foot Wall Turned Into Wall Street and the Home of the New York Stock Exchange

Wall Street is the financial heart of New York City and is home to NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange. The noteworthy street runs for eight blocks in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan. While it’s known for economic power, less known is how Wall Street got its name. It starts with an actual wall in 1652.

Before there was Wall Street, there was a 9-foot wall.

During the Dutch-Anglo wars in the 1600s, settlers in Manhattan (which was then known as New Amsterdam) felt growing anxiety and fear of an attack from the British and Native Americans. To protect themselves, Dutch settlers fortified a 9-foot wall made out of wooden planks.

The wall itself was 2,340 feet long and featured cannons at each of its gates. The wall was erected by slaves across Lower Manhattan where Wall Street is today. The barricade was secured with gates where today you find Wall Street's intersections with Pearl Street on one end and Broadway on the other.

While this is the most widely accepted origin story, another debated among historians is that the name comes from French-speaking Dutch settlers in the area called “Walloons,” or "Waal." As time progressed, it is speculated that the entrance to the area was labeled Waal Street.

After a century, the wall was in disrepair and was eventually going to be demolished. However, amid fear of a French invasion, the wall was remodeled in 1693. It was officially demolished in 1699. The area transformed into the financial hub of the city when the Dutch used much of the area to conduct business, particularly trading slaves. Though slavery was already a large business, it wasn’t until 1711 when Wall Street was sanctioned by the government to be the official home of the slave market.

New York Stock Exchange building