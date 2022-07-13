Pastor Creflo Dollar Has Had a Change of Heart on Tithing

Dollar ranks among popular televangelists such as T.D. Jakes, Joseph Prince, Benny Hinn, Joel Osteen, Jimmy Swaggart, and Andrew Wommack. In 2015, Dollar asked his congregation to donate money for the church to buy a a Gulfstream G650, a private jet that costs around $60 million. He asked for 200,000 to donate $300 or more. Dollar said the jet would be used to transport himself and other church leaders to spread the gospel. After receiving backlash, however, Dollar pulled the fundraiser.