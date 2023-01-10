Market Realist
Diamond and Silk
Source: Diamond and Silk Facebook

Diamond and Silk, two sisters, have supported Donald Trump and other conservative leaders.

Lynette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk Has Died — What's Diamond and Silk's Net Worth?

Kathryn Underwood - Author
By

Jan. 10 2023, Updated 11:35 a.m. ET

Supporters of former President Donald Trump may be familiar with Diamond and Silk. The sisters have gained notoriety through their platform by speaking up for conservative values and endorsing Trump. Lynette Hardaway, known as 'Diamond' in the duo, has died. What is Diamond and Silk's net worth?

Diamond and Silk have been a valuable source of support to Trump, particularly as Black women supporting a person many Americans believe to be racist. They frequently promoted Mike Lindell's MyPillow products as well. Keep reading for all the details on their net worth.

Source: Diamond and Silk Facebook

Diamond and Silk discuss current issues on FrankSpeech.com.

Diamond and Silk

Social Media Influencers

Net worth: $5 million

'Diamond and Silk' is the public name of sisters Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway and Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson. The two are best known in the U.S. as conservative vloggers and social media personalities who supported Donald Trump. They've also complained about censorship via Facebook, having their account suspended previously. They hosted a Fox News streaming program until they were terminated from that gig for spreading rumors about false COVID-19 data. Lynette Hardaway, or 'Diamond,' died on Jan. 9, 2023.

Birthdate: 1970 (Rochelle); 1971 (Lynette)

Date of Death: Jan. 9, 2023 (Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway)

Political Party: Republican since 2015

How did Diamond and Silk become famous?

Sisters Lynette and Rochelle Hardaway were born to televangelist pastors in North Carolina. Their parents reportedly charged people $50 to write their names in a Bible to earn answered prayers and also sold alleged weight loss cures and items to ward off witchcraft.

The sisters, previously registered as Democratic voters, switched to Republican around the time of Trump's first campaign. They made YouTube videos on an iPad and soon caught Trump's attention during his campaign. As The Washington Post reported in 2018, the sisters went viral for their critiques of the Democratic party and support of Trump.

diamond and silk merch
Source: Diamond and Silk Facebook

Diamond and Silk branded pens for sale, marketed through their social media channels.

Diamond and Silk monetized their YouTube channel, which led to earnings from selling merchandise like goblets and beer steins and their single, "Trump's Yo President."

What happened to Diamond of Diamond and Silk?

On Jan. 9, Trump announced that Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway had passed away. On his Truth Social platform, Trump announced the "really bad news for Republicans" that she had died. Her cause of death wasn't specified, although the sisters' platform asked supporters for prayers in November 2022.

"Probably her big and precious heart just plain gave out," was the theory put forward by Trump about her cause of death.

Diamond and Silk were known for their work on YouTube, Fox News, and their book.

Diamond and Silk built up a considerable following during Trump's campaign and presidency. They continued to support him after the 2020 election. They attended his inauguration in 2017 and, in 2018, testified before Congress that Facebook tried to suppress their platform due to pro-conservative and pro-Trump views.

During their testimony, Diamond denied having been paid by Trump's campaign, but they had received $1,274 for "field consulting," according to FEC filings.

Diamond and Silk had a number of media programs and other money-making ventures:

  • Fox Nation show
  • Newsmax TV
  • FrankSpeech.com show ChitChatLive
  • 2020 book Uprising
  • YouTube channel

Fox hired the duo to make videos for the Fox Nation subscription streaming service in 2018. However, they promoted conspiracy theories early during the COVID-19 pandemic and were dismissed from Fox in April 2020. They soon had a weekend show on the Newsmax TV network.

A 2020 memoir, Uprising: Who the Hell Said You Can't Ditch and Switch? — The Awakening of Diamond and Silk, details their lives and evolution from Democrat to Republican.

Source: YouTube

In a video on Fox Business, Diamond and Silk discussed how YouTube was censoring them, as they claimed Facebook had done as well.

Other controversial conservative public figures have supported Diamond and Silk.

Source: Twitter

Ben Carson's tweet about the loss of Diamond.

Upon the news of Diamond's death, a number of supporters joined in mourning on social media. NPR noted that Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn said Diamond would be missed. Roger Stone, another Trump ally, tweeted about Diamond's life and mourning her death. Ben Carson, former Housing and Urban Development secretary, also shared condolences on Twitter.

