Lynette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk Has Died — What's Diamond and Silk's Net Worth?

'Diamond and Silk' is the public name of sisters Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway and Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson. The two are best known in the U.S. as conservative vloggers and social media personalities who supported Donald Trump. They've also complained about censorship via Facebook, having their account suspended previously. They hosted a Fox News streaming program until they were terminated from that gig for spreading rumors about false COVID-19 data. Lynette Hardaway, or 'Diamond,' died on Jan. 9, 2023.

Birthdate: 1970 (Rochelle); 1971 (Lynette)

Date of Death: Jan. 9, 2023 (Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway)

Political Party: Republican since 2015