Home > Media & Entertainment Source: Getty Images Reese Witherspoon is an actress, producer, investor, and philanthropist. Is Reese Witherspoon Investing in Arsenal? Actor Is Business Savvy By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 1 2023, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

Actress and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon turned heads during a British talk show interview this week, as she shared which football team (soccer, to U.S. fans) she prefers. While promoting her new Netflix movie with Ashton Kutcher, Witherspoon revealed she's an Arsenal fan. Is Reese Witherspoon investing in Arsenal?

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Witherspoon spoke on BBC's The One Show about her affection for the Arsenal team. Given that Witherspoon is the wealthiest female actor in the world right now and has already invested in the Nashville Soccer Club, the question was raised as to whether she'd consider investing in the North London club Arsenal.

Source: Reese Witherspoon Facebook Reese Witherspoon doing an interview on Good Morning America in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Witherspoon was promoting her new Netflix film.

The Academy Award-winning actress was recently in London promoting her new film on Netflix, Your Place or Mine. She stars with Ashton Kutcher in the romantic comedy, which is set to release for Netflix streaming on Feb. 10. However, during the interview on the BBC's The One Show, discussion turned to football (or soccer, in the U.S.).

During an interview, Witherspoon suggested investing in Arsenal was a possibility.

Host of the British talk show, Jermaine Jenas, inquired as to Witherspoon's interest in investing some of her massive wealth into a British soccer club. Similarly, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney own the Welsh team Wrexham.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

After host Jenas asked about whether she would consider investing in a soccer club, she answered, "If there's space in Arsenal, all my sons and everybody would be really excited. That's our favourite team." Though Jenas said that she had "literally picked my rivals," the conversation continued.

Witherspoon acknowledged that plenty of people "are not Arsenal fans" but stuck to her favorite. She did say she also liked PSG, or Paris Saint-Germain. Jenas seemed to find this a better possibility, noting, "Go with PSG instead please, Reese, that'd be much more friendly."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Arsenal Facebook Emirates Stadium

Article continues below advertisement

Who owns Arsenal?

Currently, the Arsenal Football Club is 100 percent owned by Arsenal Holdings Limited, which is fully owned by Stan Kroenke. Kroenke is the owner of a massive sports conglomerate that includes Arsenal, the Emirates stadium, the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Nuggets, and the Colorado Avalanche.

Article continues below advertisement

The investor hasn't made any indications of selling a stake in the Arsenal Football Club recently, so Witherspoon may simply be grasping at a distant possibility. As The Mirror speculated, it would likely need to be a massive offer for Kroenke to take notice. Witherspoon would need to be truly interested in an Arsenal investment to make it happen.

Source: Getty Images Reese Witherspoon at the "Something From Tiffany's" premier

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how Reese Witherspoon made her money.

Witherspoon has had a long acting career that initially made her quite wealthy before she got into producing film and television. Her breakout movie role was as a lovesick teenager in The Man in the Moon. In 2001, she starred in the wildly popular Legally Blonde. 2005 brought her the role of June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, for which she won the Best Actress Academy Award and a host of other top awards.

The actor and producer has already invested in the Nashville Soccer Club. Her astounding $400 million estimated net worth comes from her long acting career as well as her founding of the production company Hello Sunshine, which she sold for approximately $900 million in 2021.