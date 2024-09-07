Piano tuner uses inheritance to buy grand piano for 'Mozart level' 11-year-old boy he saw on TV

The professional tuner was blown away by the little guy's talent and decided to support his talent.

Sometimes, kindness can make a world of difference. This was certainly true for 11-year-old Jude Nyame Yie Kofie, who recently captured hearts on a local Colorado news station that featured him after he went viral on YouTube by showcasing his hidden musical talents to his dad.

Not long after the program was aired, the station got a call from a professional piano tuner from Colorado, Bill Magnusson, who lived an hour away, via PEOPLE.

Magnusson was blown away by the little guy's talent and decided to support him. Kofie, who practiced on a small electric piano, was a prodigy. "[My] first reaction was, 'This kid is Mozart level,'" Magnusson told ABC 7. "And he deserves the very best."

This is when he decided that he would buy the little kid a grand piano. The tuner told the station that he had some money from his father's inheritance and wanted to help the boy. "It's like looking at the face of God," Magnusson said. "It really is."

It's not every day that you come downstairs and discover that your son is a savant!



Jude Nyame Yie Kofie, 11, surprised his father one morning when he heard his son playing the keyboards as if he had taken lessons for years 🎹🎼 @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/0ALvKwE7ZI — Danny New (@DannyNewTV) September 21, 2022

Magnusson also found Kofie a piano teacher, Mr Sullivan. "He's so eager," Sullivan told the station. "He's so hungry to learn more. "The ripple effects for the next 70 or 80 years are incalculable," Magnusson added. "It's not just for him. It's for all the people he's going to touch."

Prodigies don't need a lot to become good at something. Take 12-year-old Jayme Littlewolf, who never took any lessons. His mother says that he hardly had any help and yet plays Beethoven’s "Moonlight Senada" and other legendary tunes effortlessly. “That's mostly all him,” says Jayme’s father, Justin Littlewolf.

It's been just over two years since Jayme went on YouTube and taught himself to play his little sister's toy piano, as per the family, via Kare 11. The little soft-spoken boy says that he wants to play any and every piano he sees. "If I look at it, I want to play it. But if I don't look at it, I still know it's there, and I still want to play it," he says.

He was noticed by Brad Rigger, an Ogema man who followed the Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds to the Twin Cities for the state high school football tournament. Jayme's older brother who played on the team was at the same hotel as him. The lobby of the hotel had a grand piano which Brad recalls playing. “and then, that's when Jayme and his folks walked in, and he sat there patiently in the back watching me play," he said. When he noticed that Jayme was listening to him play, he asked Jayme if he wanted to play. Mesmerized by his talent, he started recording Jayme, which he later posted on Facebook.

"I couldn't walk away from it," he says. "I saw definitely a kid with true talent," he says. He later asked the White Earth Community if they could help him get a grand piano, and they did. "We all come together and got you a little something," Brad told Jayme in a video he shot of the surprise.

Now, Jayme plays before he goes to bed and when he comes from school, as mentioned by his mother. "Even this morning, right away, he was up at 8 o’clock this morning playing," she added.