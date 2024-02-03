Woman Shares List Of Businesses and Services She Isn't Going To Tip In 2024; Here's A Look

While several people have taken New Year's Resolution to be more healthy, learn more, or do good, one TikToker has adopted a rather unusual one. Justice (@antidietpilot) has taken the resolution to “stop tipping so damn much” this year. Sharing a TikTok video, she also listed a variety of different businesses and financial transaction situations in which she would not be tipping at all.

Justice is not tipping for the drive-through, froyo, Auntie Anne’s, and anyone who sets their own prices. She also broke down the logic for her choices. She says, “The whole point of tipping a service professional is that you're paying the business like double or triple what the employee is actually making during that service," in the TikTok video which now has over 539K likes.

Justice further went on with her rant against businesses that are now unjustly expecting tips.

She also mentioned what she felt was a “ridiculous double standard for tipping culture in the US”. She said the people who need a medical qualification or license to administer a service, should not ask for tips as it goes against their code of ethics.

"I said what I said," the TikToker wrote in a caption for the video, and her audience and people who saw it seemed to mostly agree with her.

There were several TikTokers who agreed with Justice's assessment and said they would also not tip the mentioned businesses and service providers. One user said that she had already stopped paying tips for drive-through coffees or while ordering takeout from restaurants, it just didn’t make sense so she simply stopped.

Another user shared a common experience where service providers who were refused tips, clapped back at the customers. She said that people call the customers broke for not tipping as if they hadn’t paid for the service and food in the first place.

One user lamented that the overall tipping culture in America is itself crazy.

However, a former hostess disagreed with Justice’s opinion of not tipping for the go-to orders. She said that servers should be tipped for wrapping up the orders and making sure everything is good and on time. She recieved quite some backlash, as people agrued that the servers did what they're supposed to and they don't need tips for that.

This was echoed by another user who said that beauty professionals and hairstylists should be tipped as it is important to develop a relationship for continued good service in the future. This adds to the general idea of tipping, which is a way to show appreciation for a service performed and a job well done.

This issue was furthered by a hairstylist who said that he pays rent and about $100 in products every week. He then posed the question of whether the customers would like a 20% to 30% hike in prices or would like to tip as per their choice.

