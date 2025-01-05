ECONOMY & WORK
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers

The actor went a step further than simply sharing GoFundMe pages, which the influencer had hoped.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
An image of Kirsten Bell from her Facebook account (Image credit: Facebook | @PetSmart)
An image of Kirsten Bell from her Facebook account (Image credit: Facebook | @PetSmart)

The movie "Frozen" is one of the most iconic Disney animated movies in recent times and Kristen Bell won over fans by lending her voice to the character of Anna. But while she is popular on and behind the screen, the 44-year-old actor has also won hearts as a philanthropist by raising thousands of dollars to help those who require medical help but cannot afford it. Since healthcare in the United States isn’t free for all, it can cost a fortune for a serious procedure that a large chunk of the population cannot afford. That’s where bell and fellow celebrity Tommy Marcus stepped in to make a difference.

Marcus, also known as Quentin Quarantino online, raised $30 million for charity and reached out to Bell on Instagram, seeking her help. He hoped the "Frozen" star would share GoFundMe pages for people in need as the traction would bring in some much-needed cash.

 

"Was wondering if you’d be interested in joining along starting tomorrow. Literally zero pressure if any part of that is uncomfortable for you, as you know my followers are already super generous but could be a big extra boost if they see us collabbing, cause, y’know, you’re you," he wrote in a DM. The actor loved the idea and sent him a minute-and-a-half-long voice note expressing her support. These messages were in turn shared with the millions of followers that the pair had on Instagram to raise awareness.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Quentin Quarantino (@quentin.quarantino)

 

However, that’s not all that Bell did. The actor has a history of philanthropy and naturally, she wanted to do a lot more. That’s when Marcus had a brilliant idea and suggested that they crowdfund half the money for each GoFundMe page and the remaining half be paid by the actor herself. Bell readily agreed to this proposition and donated $20,000 to one third-grader with leukemia and $25,000 went to another leukemia patient as per Newsweek.

"Something needs to be done, and this is my something," she had said in an interview with People. What makes these efforts all the more special is the fact that it was Stewart who first pitched the idea of her paying for some people’s medical bills. "How can I give 100,000 to people who need it for medical bills? I want to make sure we do it in the best way, how do we do it?" she had asked in one of her messages to the internet celebrity.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Quentin Quarantino (@quentin.quarantino)

 

Even Marcus did not expect this kind of support from an A-lister and in an interview with People, he revealed that he was just hoping that she could share a few GoFundMe pages to help raise awareness about those who were not able to afford medical help. "I never imagined she’d respond with a $100,000 pledge to help me and the QQ community achieve change," he added.

Bell has had a history of philanthropy which has been internationally recognized. She has been a Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund global advocate since 2018 and her work gained recognition earlier this year from WPHF on her birthday.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by United Nations Women's Peace & Humanitarian Fund (@wphfund)

 

