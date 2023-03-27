Home > Personal Finance > Jobs Source: Getty Images Best Summer Jobs for Teachers to Earn Extra Money By Kathryn Underwood Mar. 27 2023, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Are you a teacher during the academic year who wants a chance to earn some extra money over summer vacation? Whether you want to keep busy full-time or just work a few hours a week for a little cash to fund summer adventures, there are many ways teachers can make more money. Check out these great summer jobs for teachers to see what sparks your interest.

You can definitely profit from the skills you already possess as an educator, since there are options like teaching summer school or joining an online tutoring community. If you want a bigger shift from your day job, you can drive for gig companies, become a pet sitter, or wait tables at a favorite restaurant.

Source: Allschool Facebook Tutoring and teaching online are great ways to earn money during the summer.

1. Become an online (or in-person) tutor.

As a teacher, your skills are highly valuable, and many parents in the U.S. and internationally want skilled tutors. You can go old-school with a local in-person tutoring business or tutor anyone anywhere in the world thanks to video technology. Tutoring salary ranges widely depending on the region, your subject specialty, and your experience. Indeed.com reports an average hourly rate of $23.94 in the U.S. for tutors. Try platforms like: Wyzant

BookNook Online Tutor

TutorMe

2. Teach courses online

Along the same lines as online tutoring, there's the somewhat more involved option of online teaching. AllSchool and Outschool are two of the online platforms where you could sign up to be an instructor in a variety of subjects. English speaking skills are always in demand, but countless other subject areas are needed.

3. Write freelance articles

Teachers often have writing skills, so one summer job for teachers could be freelance writing. Local newspapers are often looking for people to cover certain stories, and you can find online websites looking for contributors as well.

4. Become a freelance proofreader

Source: Getty Freelance proofreading is another summer job for teachers.

For teachers with a sharp eye for grammar and spelling, being a freelance proofreader might be a good fit for summer work. You might try the free workshop at ProofreadAnywhere.com first to gauge your interest and ability, then look into finding proofreading clients.

5. Teachers might also be good at transcription

If you can type quickly and accurately, you could try remote transcription work, in which you listen to audio clips such as lectures and then type them out word-for-word. Check places like Upwork and Indeed for potential job opportunities.

6. Summer jobs for teachers may include being a virtual assistant

Many small businesses and entrepreneurs hire virtual assistants (VAs) to handle administrative tasks they don't want to do. You can decide which tasks you're willing (and qualified) to do, and do them all remotely. VA tasks may include: Email

Social media posts

Scheduling

Booking travel and accommodations

Data entry

Research

Setting up auto-responses

7. You could sell your original lesson materials on TeachersPayTeachers.com

Source: Teachers Pay Teachers Facebook Sell lesson plans and other items on TeachersPayTeachers.com.

As a teacher, you've worked hard to create useful class resources, and on sites like TeachersPayTeachers.com, you can sell them to make money while helping fellow educators. This is fairly passive income, since you create it once, post it, and can sell downloads without any extra work.

8. Some teachers start YouTube channels for fun and income

Being a YouTuber is a lot of work, but could be a fun summer job for teachers who enjoy being on camera or creating videos related to their content area. If you'd like to stretch your creativity, YouTube could make you money. Plus, it could help drive traffic to other resources like an online course or merchandise you sell.

9. Manage Facebook ads for companies

Teachers can work managing Facebook ads for small businesses. Since Facebook's algorithms may change, you need to stay up to date on the best strategies. You might have a knack for creating images or sales copy for small businesses on Facebook.

10. Teachers can teach summer school

Source: Teachers Pay Teachers Facebook

Teaching summer school in your own school district is another option, of course. You won't have total flexibility, but some summer school courses only run for a few weeks, giving you plenty of relaxation time outside of the regular school year.

11. Some teachers like to be camp counselors during the summer

If you crave being among youth and keeping busy, a summer camp counselor job could be right for you. These jobs won't pay huge amounts, but could be a fun way to earn extra money.

12. Waiting tables is a great summer job for teachers

Source: Unsplash/Petr Sevkovic A waiter presents a dish.

The restaurant industry needs workers, and summer can be a busy time, so it's a great option for teachers who want temporary work. You might make great tips and enjoy being among the public.

13. Gig jobs like delivery driving are good summer jobs for teachers

Try a gig job like driving for Uber or Lyft, or you might prefer shopping for others with Instacart or Shipt. There are plenty of gig companies looking for workers, and these jobs are usually very flexible (work whenever you wish).

14. Animal lovers can care for pets over the summer

Source: Rover.com Facebook A dog sits with a book.

Another great summer job is pet care. You can join Rover.com and be a pet-sitter, whether in your home or providing day care or walks only.

15. Try flipping items for extra money.