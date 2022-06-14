David Dobrik Hasn’t “Made a Dollar” Off YouTube in Years, He Says

In an episode of his podcast VIEWS in January, Dobrik said that he isn't earning money from YouTube and hasn’t been for years. “For people that don’t know — I don’t think people a lot of people know — I haven’t made a dollar off YouTube [in], like, three, four years,” he said.

Dobrik said that he doesn’t want to put content out on a paid platform like Patreon or OnlyFans because it’s “so f--ked up to charge people.”