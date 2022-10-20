Want to Get Paid Same-Day Cash? Consider Applying for These Jobs
If you’re looking for a job that pays you in cash the same day you complete the work, you’re in luck as there are a few available that you apply for.
Getting paid instantly can be beneficial for those who are short on cash or simply want to see the fruits of their labor immediately.
While most of the jobs that pay you cash the same day you work require you to have a vehicle, there are a handful of options to choose from, some of which you might be able to start as soon as tomorrow!
So, if you’re interested in getting paid cash daily, you’ll have to keep reading to see what opportunities might be available to you.
These jobs will pay you the same day you work.
If you like ending the workday with money in your pocket, you might want to consider applying for one of these jobs as they are known to pay cash the same day.
Waiter/Waitress
Waiters and waitresses are generally paid an hourly wage, though most of their income comes from tips. While servers might have to wait a week or two for their checks to be deposited, they are able to take home the tips they earn the same day.
There are a few downsides to waiting tables, some of which include getting scheduled on a less busy day or being seated tables with people who aren’t big fans of tipping.
Uber driver
Whether you decide to work as an Uber driver or someone who picks up and delivers food for UberEats, you can access the money you earn the same day you work. With Instant Pay, Uber lets workers cash out their available earnings up to five times a day, for a $0.50 fee per transfer.
Uber also requires that your transfer be a minimum of $1.
On April 22, 2022, Uber announced that workers in New York City would only be able to cash out once a day to their debit card using Instant Pay at no charge, or up to five times a day using their Uber Debit Card.
Deliver with DoorDash
DoorDash is another company that lets people cash out their earnings daily. With DoorDash’s Fast Pay service, Dashers are able to cash out their daily earnings for a small fee of $1.99 through the company’s app. For those who choose not to use the Fast Pay feature, they will have to wait for their weekly deposit, which they can expect to hit their bank accounts every Wednesday night.
In order to use DoorDash’s Fast Pay service, you’ll need to have a debit card connected to your account, not a prepaid card.
Grubhub driver
Grubhub pays its drivers in one of two ways — direct deposit or instant cash out. If you choose direct deposit, your earnings will be deposited into your bank account every Thursday. If you want to get paid the same day you work, the option is available.
According to Grubhub’s website, drivers can cash out whenever they want, though they’ll incur a $0.50 transaction fee each time they do. If you cash out your earnings to a Chase bank account, you won’t incur any transaction fees.
Work for ASAP (formerly known as Waitr)
Waitr, which changed its name in August 2022 to ASAP, pays its drivers a base amount per order, tips, and sometimes surge/priority pay during peak times. The company allows its delivery drivers to either cash out their earnings instantly through the driver app or receive it via direct deposit every two weeks.
Bonuses are also paid out via direct deposit.
Work as a Lyft driver
Lyft drivers are able to collect their earnings the same day they work by using Express Pay. While the feature allows workers to send their earnings directly to their debit card, Lyft says the amount must cover their weekly rental charges.
Once a person’s earnings reach higher than $0.50 of their rental charges, they can utilize Express Pay to instantly transfer their money to their debit card.
Instacart workers also get paid the same day they work.
Instacart, like all the other companies listed above, offers its workers the ability to cash out their earnings daily. With Instant Cashout, you don’t have to wait until a specific day of the week to get paid.
You will, however, need to pay $0.50 each time you decide to utilize this service and you may be required to have a minimum of $5 to cash out.