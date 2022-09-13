Is Uber Cheaper Than Lyft? Comparing Ridesharing Options

For example, Alto is a rideshare company that hires its drivers as employees and gives them healthcare and other benefits, according to Bloomberg. Empower and Wridz are two other new additions to the rideshare industry, and both give 100 percent of the cab fares to the drivers.

If these newer companies gain traction, they might force Uber and Lyft to lower their prices. But for now, many users are stuck with the two big companies, trying to figure out which one is easier on their wallets.