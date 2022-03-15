Lyft and Uber Impose Temporary Surcharges to Account for Gas Prices

Both Lyft and Uber have been clear that 100 percent of the surcharge will go to the driver to compensate them for increased fuel costs. The average Uber driver completes 7.5 trips per day, which would equate to upwards of $4.12 extra per day for gas. That isn't enough to cover a gallon of gas in most cases, and the average Uber driver drives for about 3.5 hours consistently over the course of their shift.