Home EV Charging Stations Could Be More Viable Than Gas Stations

For Level 1 chargers, there are usually no installation fees and they cost about two to six cents per mile, according to Lifewire. Level 2 chargers costs are around the same per mile, but their installation fees can range from $250 to $1,000, depending on what parts and services are needed. Level 3 charging can cost between 12 and 25 cents per mile. Various states offer tax credits for buying EV chargers, covering up to 30 percent of installation costs.