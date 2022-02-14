How Much Is a Wallbox Charger? Product Featured in a Super Bowl Ad

How Much Is a Wallbox Charger? Product Featured in a Super Bowl AdBy Kathryn Underwood
Feb. 14 2022, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Wallbox, a global technology company that makes a charger for electric vehicles, released an advertisement during Super Bowl LVI. The company hopes to make electric vehicles more commonplace. How much is the Wallbox charger that was featured in the 15-second Super Bowl commercial?
The Wallbox Pulsar Plus 48A offers home vehicle charging for around $649–$689 and it can be controlled via the MyWallbox app on your smart device. An essential component of the global drive to shift from gas-powered to electric vehicles, EV chargers are made by companies including Wallbox, ChargePoint, EVBox, and Tesla.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
The AFDC (Alternative Fuels Data Center) explains the formula for calculating costs of charging electric vehicles. You can think of fuel efficiency as the number of kilowatt-hours per 100 miles.
You’ll need to know the cost of electricity (in dollars per kWh) and the efficiency of the vehicle itself (how much electricity is used to travel 100 miles).
As an example, imagine that electricity costs $0.13 per kilowatt-hour. In that case, charging an EV with a 200-mile range (if a 66 kWh battery is fully depleted) will cost about $9 for a full charge.
The AFDC says that most EV owners use home electric chargers at either AC Level 1 or AC Level 2. There are different requirements if your charging equipment is set up outdoors rather than indoors (for example, inside the garage).
Wallbox is a publicly traded EV charger company.
Investors can own shares of Wallbox since it’s a publicly traded company. Charging station stocks are another way to invest in the burgeoning EV market outside of the vehicle manufacturers themselves and lithium stocks.
Wallbox was founded in 2015 and is based in Barcelona. Currently, the company has about 700 employees across offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Its portfolio of charging solutions extends to residential, public, and semi-public use.
The electric vehicle charger company trades on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "WBX."
Wallbox Pulsar chargers cost $649–$699.
A Wallbox Pulsar Plus Level 2 Charger is available from Amazon.com and Lowe’s for $649. The charger costs $689 on Zevsociety.com.On the Wallbox website, the Pulsar Plus 48A costs $699.
Wallbox chargers can integrate with an Amazon Alexa as well as the Google Assistant for voice control. They can also connect to your smart device via the Wallbox app. Owners can activate and monitor chargers with WiFi or Bluetooth.
Meanwhile, Wallbox Quasar is a bidirectional charger, which means that you could charge devices in your home off your EV's existing battery. The original Quasar cost about $4,000 and the pricing for the newest model hasn't been announced yet.
Wallbox ran a 15-second ad during the Super Bowl.
Barbara Calixto, the chief marketing officer at Wallbox, explained why the company decided to run an ad during the Super Bowl. Usually, the Super Bowl has high viewer ratings, which was a good time for Wallbox's first U.S. commercial to air. She said, “Our spot calls upon viewers to embrace electricity by watching Seth demonstrate how easy it is to use a Wallbox charger, a climate-friendly alternative, to charge his electric vehicle.”
In the commercial, Seth Thomas is a lightning-strike survivor who's afraid of electricity. However, he happily uses the Wallbox charger to charge up his electric vehicle. The ad, labeled #SuperchargedSeth, aired during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI.