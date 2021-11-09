What EV Incentives Does Biden's Infrastructure Bill Provide?

Finally, after months of deliberations, Congress passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late on Nov. 5. The bill will provide a needed cash injection into the U.S. infrastructure with a focus on improving roads, waterways, and promoting EV adoption. Clean and green energy is the Biden administration’s priority and EV adoption will be a key piece of this puzzle. So, what EV incentives does the infrastructure bill provide ?

Creating a robust infrastructure for EVs, like charging stations and providing incentives to manufacturers as well as customers, has worked well to improve EV adoption globally. There are many hurdles as far as EV adoption is concerned like the relative price. Also, charging EVs is more difficult and time-consuming. In other parts of the world, incentives are needed in the initial phases to spur EV adoption. Biden is trying to address these concerns through his infrastructure plan.