Uber's Greyball Program Was Real — How the App Identified and Sabotaged Law Enforcement

Seeing the many ways the Greyball software used data provided from data collection gives some troubling insight into the ways the apps we use are able to learn more about us than just our current location and, in the case of a driving app like Uber, how well drivers rate us.

For example, Greyball mined credit card databases to identify credit cards associated with government agencies or law enforcement. It also used a technique called "geofencing" to essentially cordon off areas near city government offices so that when somebody attempted to hail a ride in those areas, Greyball would flag them. The program identified when users were opening the app several times without booking a ride and used that information along with geofencing to flag users as probably law enforcement.