Uber Gives Passengers a Glimpse Into How Their Ratings Are Calculated

Uber Gives Passengers a Glimpse Into How Their Ratings Are CalculatedBy Jennifer Farrington
Feb. 16 2022, Published 3:02 p.m. ET
Unlike most service providers that only allow you to rate the person rendering the service, Uber lets both drivers and passengers rate each other. Nice right? With Uber’s 2-way rating system, drivers and passengers can rate one another using a 5-star rating scale, with 5 being the best.
Up until February 16, 2022, Uber didn’t allow passengers to see how they acquired the rating. Instead, they could only see an average of the last 500 ratings they received from Uber drivers. Thankfully, that has all changed with the upgrades Uber implemented to its app. If you want to see how many stars your Uber driver gave you, here’s how you can check.
How do I see how my Uber driver rated me?
Uber has upgraded its app to include a Privacy Center. This is where you’ll be able to see if your last driver gave you a 1-star rating or if they thought driving you around deserved a 4-star rating. Alright, let’s get into the steps you’ll need to take to view a breakdown of your Uber passenger rating.
Login to your Uber app and navigate to the settings menu.
Click privacy and the Privacy Center.
Once in the Privacy Center, swipe right and click “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber.”
Scroll down to the “browse your data” section and click “View my rating.” This is where you’ll be able to see the exact ratings your Uber drivers left after chauffeuring you around.
While still in the Privacy Center in the Uber app, you can also access past trip information and even payment details.
What is the average rating for an Uber rider?
Uber drivers will often use these three factors when they rate a passenger:
1. Short wait times
2. Courtesy
3. Safety
If a driver had to re-route mid-trip or entertain an unruly passenger, they might leave a poor rating. The good news is that the average rating for Uber riders is 4.89 out of 5, which means that Uber passengers are usually pretty pleasant.
How can I improve my Uber passenger rating?
If your Uber passenger rating is a bit lower than you’d like, there are a few tips Uber recommends you follow that can help raise it. The tips include:
- When you exit an Uber vehicle, clean up after yourself. Don’t leave any trash or belongings behind.
- Keep your seatbelt fastened at all times. Not only is it against the law to ride in a vehicle without a seatbelt, but according to Uber, an unbelted passenger “puts the driver at greater risk of injury in a crash.”
- Be respectful. Whether you’re having a bad day or you're in a rush, don’t take it out on your Uber driver. Not only is it impolite, but it's likely to get you a 1-star rating.
- Refrain from slamming the door. Uber says that many of its drivers cite door slamming as a reason why they gave a passenger a lower rating.
- Be ready. If your Uber driver has to wait for you because you aren’t ready, it can cause your rating to go down.
While some people might not be too concerned with their rating, you should know that Uber drivers can be selective in terms of who they offer rides to. According to Business Insider, some Uber drivers only accept trips for riders with a 4.8 rating or higher. Essentially, if you have a poor rating as an Uber passenger, you might end up waiting longer to get where you need to go.
Uber drivers share their horror stories on social media.
Although Uber’s transparency with its drivers and passengers can help improve both users’ experiences, the system still has flaws. Below you’ll find a few personal encounters Uber drivers have had with unpleasant passengers.
Another Reddit user who goes by the name of “rallias” says he/she “had multiple passengers threaten to inflict bodily harm on [them] directly.” In another instance, the user says they had a passenger “throw a beer bottle into [their] car, smashing the passenger window.”