California Rules Prop 22 Unconstitutional—Impact on Gig Workers

The gig worker versus app company saga continues. On Aug. 20, a California State Superior Judge ruled that a previously passed proposition— Prop 22 —is unconstitutional. The ruling protects workers under the likes of Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash .

What is Prop 22, and what does the unconstitutional ruling mean for drivers and other gig workers helping uplift major corporations without basic rights in return?

Initially, 58.63 percent of voters voted "Yes" on Prop 22. However, a lawsuit soon followed.

This delineation helped app companies avoid having to pay healthcare costs, overtime pay, worker's compensation, and other benefits to drivers.

Prop 22 "considered app-based drivers to be independent contractors and not employees or agents," according to Ballotpedia.

In November 2020, companies that operate with the help of gig workers (including Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash) spent $200 million lobbying for Proposition 22.

Why a California judge ruled Prop 22 unconstitutional

In January 2021, Service Employees International Union—along with app-based drivers—filed a lawsuit against the state. The suit questioned the constitutionality of the law. On Aug. 20, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ultimately deemed Prop 22 unconstitutional.

The basis for this ruling is simple. Amid their $200 million propagandistic efforts, app companies lied about workers' rights. While Prop 22 claims to protect gig workers who choose to work independently rather than as an employee (as many freelancers do), the reality is that it keeps workers from collective bargaining.

Roesch said about the ruling, "If the people wish to use their initiative power to restrict or qualify a ‘plenary’ and ‘unlimited’ power granted to the legislature, they must first do so by initiative constitutional amendment, not by initiative statute."

Large companies like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash profit off of having divided workforces that can't unionize, which isn't in workers' best interest.

Also, California already has legislation granting compensation regulation for workers' injuries, and Prop 22 juxtaposes this.

