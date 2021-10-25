How the Uber “Say My Name” Scam Works, and How To Avoid It

This fraud costs drivers time and money . It involves impersonation and deception. Uber drivers have limited information about the passengers they transport. While the rider can view many of the driver’s details, all the driver has about passengers is their name.

When someone requests a ride, the driver rushes to their location to pick them up. You may get to the location and it takes a few minutes before the customer shows up. In those minutes, someone walks up to you and pretends to be the customer with the goal of getting a free ride.

They ask you the name of the customer you’re waiting for. If you’re not aware of the “Say my name” scam, you check the app and tell him the name—Dave, maybe. He responds, “yes, that’s me.” You proceed to confirm the destination, but the passenger tells you to stop at some place along the way so they can get something from a friend waiting there. You get to that spot and the passenger gets out but never comes back. Meanwhile, the genuine customer requests another taxi. You lose.