Start Coin Roll Hunting to Make Money Off Rare and Valuable Coins

Do you enjoy treasure hunting? Whether you’re an antiques collector, dumpster diver, or a designer reseller, you enjoy the thrill of the treasure hunt and the satisfaction of the win.

While at times you may uncover junk, the payoff of finding a diamond in the rough is worth getting your hands dirty and studying up on what makes an item valuable. Well, coin collectors and coin hunters get their kicks finding rare and valuable coins. So, what is coin roll hunting? Keep reading for all the details.

What is coin roll hunting?

Coin roll hunting is a hobby where people get rolls of coins from the bank, or elsewhere, to search through, hoping to find rare, valuable, or interesting coins. Whether the coins are much older, contain errors, or crafted from precious metals, coin roll hunters examine large quantities of coins to find a needle in the haystack.

What types of coins can you hunt for?

Coin collecting can be a lucrative hobby if you know which hobbyist coins to search for and the strategies for finding rare and valuable coins, and they include: Silver coins: From pre-1965 dimes, quarters, and half dollars, and 1965-1970 Kennedy half dollars, they’re sought after for their melt value and numismatic value.

From pre-1965 dimes, quarters, and half dollars, and 1965-1970 Kennedy half dollars, they’re sought after for their melt value and numismatic value. Wheat pennies: Lincoln cents minted between 1909 and 1958 have a wheat design on the reverse and collected for historical value.

Lincoln cents minted between 1909 and 1958 have a wheat design on the reverse and collected for historical value. Indian Head pennies: Minted between 1859 and 1909, Indian Head pennies feature a depiction of Lady Liberty with Native American headdress.

Buffalo nickels: Minted from 1913-1938, Buffalo nickels feature an iconic design with a Native American portrait and a buffalo.

Minted from 1913-1938, Buffalo nickels feature an iconic design with a Native American portrait and a buffalo. War nickels: 35 percent silver nickels minted between 1942 and 1945 can be identified by a large mint mark above Monticello.

35 percent silver nickels minted between 1942 and 1945 can be identified by a large mint mark above Monticello. Error coins: Off-center strikes, doubled dies, or clipped planchets.

Off-center strikes, doubled dies, or clipped planchets. Key dates and low-mintage coins: Certain years or mint marks are rarer than others.

Certain years or mint marks are rarer than others. Bicentennial coins: 1976-dated quarters, half dollars, and dollar coins with commemorative designs.

1976-dated quarters, half dollars, and dollar coins with commemorative designs. Proof coins : Coins with a mirror-like finish designed for collectors may accidentally make their way into circulation.

: Coins with a mirror-like finish designed for collectors may accidentally make their way into circulation. Foreign coins: Coins from other countries that end up in circulation.

How to get started with coin roll hunting?

The easiest way to get started coin collecting and finding rare and valuable coins is to start searching at home. After that you should: Get rolls: Ask a bank for coin roll hunting or purchase rolls of coins from banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, or other collectors.

Ask a bank for coin roll hunting or purchase rolls of coins from banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, or other collectors. Search and sort: Inspect each coin in the roll.

Inspect each coin in the roll. Collect or sell: Once a valuable or interesting coin is found, either add it to your collection or sell it.

Once a valuable or interesting coin is found, either add it to your collection or sell it. Return coins: Return unwanted coins to the bank or exchange for more coins.

Is coin roll hunting worth it?