Your State Quarters Might Be Worth Big Bucks — Especially With These Rare Markings

Between 1999 and 2008, the U.S. Mint issued State Quarters honoring each of the nation’s 50 states. Production ran for about 10 weeks per quarter, all of which contained the image of George Washington on one side and their respective state on the other.

While many of the State Quarters are only worth face value, others that contain an error or rare marking (or were produced in low quantities) have skyrocketed in terms of value.