Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands

Buffalo nickels were made as five-cent coins but, in many instances, their rarity and age have given them value beyond that number. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), values for buffalo nickels range from as low as $32 to as much as $5,040 or more. On the U.S. Coins and Jewelry website, there’s a 1937 three-legged buffalo nickel for sale for nearly $4,500.