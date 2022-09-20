Ride, Sally Ride! New U.S. Quarters Honor the Pioneering Astronaut

Authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330), the American Women Quarters Program will spotlight up to five accomplished U.S. women each year, starting in 2022 and running through 2025.

Writer and activist Maya Angelou was the first woman featured, and this year’s quarters will also honor former Cherokee Nation principal chief Wilma Mankiller, New Mexico suffragist and educator Nina Otero-Warren, and Chinese-American movie star Anna May Wong.