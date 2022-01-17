Why Do We Still Have Pennies? U.S. Mint Plans to Phase Them Out

The U.S. Mint announced that it will start to phase out the production of the penny by the end of 2022. The last batch of pennies will be minted on April 1, 2023. When the minting process is complete, the last batch will be sent out in proof sets to be auctioned to coin collectors. The proceeds will be used toward paying the U.S. national debt. Proofs were reportedly targeted to be at 50,000 sets with opening bids at $179.99.