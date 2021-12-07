Why the Current Coin Shortage Isn't Actually a Shortage

According to the Federal Reserve website, “There is currently an adequate overall amount of coins in the economy. But business and bank closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted normal circulation patterns.” Also, this circulation disrupted the available inventory in various places in the U.S. To combat the coin circulation issues, the Fed and the U.S. Mint installed a temporary ceiling on any orders for new coins. This first cap was placed in June 2020 and then in May 2021.