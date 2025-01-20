'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey does a weird dance move after mocking contestant's wild answer

Harvey is known for his humor but that's not all since he is a man of many talents.

Steve Harvey is known for his facial expressions that make for hilarious moments on "Family Feud" combined with his comic timing. Apart from his viral reactions, Harvey is popular for his witty jibes at players who come up with stupid answers or moves. But being a man of many talents, Harvey doesn't mind shaking a leg when the show requires it.

In a clip shared on the show's social media, contestants were facing off at the buzzer while Harvey was asking the questions. He went on to ask the survey question, which was, “Name something the women in New Jersey have that’s big.”

The question set the stage perfectly to bring out some sexually suggestive responses and contestants didn't hold back as the first player buzzed in to answer “Butts," which showed up on the board.

Screenshot showing the player giving out the answer (Image source:YouTube/Family Feud)

The question then went on to the player named Allison who answered, “Boobs" while dancing to "what her mama gave her." While the audience broke into laughter, Harvey couldn't help himself and decided to show off his dance skills as well.

Screenshots showing the contestant and Harvey dancing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the comments section, fans were all praises for the host's dance moves. "Steve tried to shake his but he can't," @destructiveherono1 commented.

Screenshot of a comment joking about the incident (Image source: YouTube/@christopherpham8605)

Many joked about the answer itself. "Somewhere, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Jessie J are singing Just come and show me what your momma gave!" @ConnorMiller417 added.

Harvey is no stranger to busting a move, as he has previously danced on "Family Feud" on several occasions. He has danced along with fellow stars, contestants, and on his own so many times that the show has put out a reel for his moves.

Meanwhile, coming back to the game, Allison's response turned out to be better than the other player, allowing her the win. The contestant then chose to play the question hoping to win a load of points. When it went to one of her family members, David, he answered with "Hair".

The response turned out to be the number one answer on the board and the question then went to the eldest member, Nancy, and she answered cars which also turned up on the board, winning the family more points.

Screenshot showing Nancy answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question was then passed on to Kevin, whose answer was "Lips." The answer was relatable for Harvey since he himself has a big set of lips and the player had to rush the host who couldn't stop laughing.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at the response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, the funny answer didn't show up on the board earning the family their first strike. With stakes higher than before, the question returned to Allison sensibly answered with "personality" which turned up on the board at the second spot.

However, the family failed to get their following two responses right, losing the chance to instantly win the game. Harvey then went to the competing family giving them a single chance to steal all the points.

However, their answer "eyelashes" also failed to win, giving all the points back to Allison and her family.