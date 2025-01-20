ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey does a weird dance move after mocking contestant's wild answer

Harvey is known for his humor but that's not all since he is a man of many talents.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey's dance move (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey's dance move (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is known for his facial expressions that make for hilarious moments on "Family Feud" combined with his comic timing. Apart from his viral reactions, Harvey is popular for his witty jibes at players who come up with stupid answers or moves. But being a man of many talents, Harvey doesn't mind shaking a leg when the show requires it.

 

In a clip shared on the show's social media, contestants were facing off at the buzzer while Harvey was asking the questions. He went on to ask the survey question, which was, “Name something the women in New Jersey have that’s big.”

The question set the stage perfectly to bring out some sexually suggestive responses and contestants didn't hold back as the first player buzzed in to answer “Butts," which showed up on the board. 

Screenshot showing the player giving out the answer
Screenshot showing the player giving out the answer (Image source:YouTube/Family Feud)

The question then went on to the player named Allison who answered, “Boobs" while dancing to "what her mama gave her." While the audience broke into laughter, Harvey couldn't help himself and decided to show off his dance skills as well.

Screenshots showing the contestant and Harvey dancing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Harvey dancing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the comments section, fans were all praises for the host's dance moves. "Steve tried to shake his but he can't," @destructiveherono1 commented. 

Screenshot of a comment joking about the incident (Image source: YouTube/@christopherpham8605)
Screenshot of a comment joking about the incident (Image source: YouTube/@christopherpham8605)

Many joked about the answer itself. "Somewhere, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Jessie J are singing Just come and show me what your momma gave!" @ConnorMiller417 added

Harvey is no stranger to busting a move, as he has previously danced on "Family Feud" on several occasions. He has danced along with fellow stars, contestants, and on his own so many times that the show has put out a reel for his moves. 

 

Meanwhile, coming back to the game, Allison's response turned out to be better than the other player, allowing her the win. The contestant then chose to play the question hoping to win a load of points. When it went to one of her family members, David, he answered with "Hair".

The response turned out to be the number one answer on the board and the question then went to the eldest member, Nancy, and she answered cars which also turned up on the board, winning the family more points.

Screenshot showing Nancy answering the question
Screenshot showing Nancy answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question was then passed on to Kevin, whose answer was "Lips." The answer was relatable for Harvey since he himself has a big set of lips and the player had to rush the host who couldn't stop laughing. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at the response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at the response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, the funny answer didn't show up on the board earning the family their first strike. With stakes higher than before, the question returned to Allison sensibly answered with "personality" which turned up on the board at the second spot. 

However, the family failed to get their following two responses right, losing the chance to instantly win the game. Harvey then went to the competing family giving them a single chance to steal all the points.

 

However, their answer "eyelashes" also failed to win, giving all the points back to Allison and her family.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant wins a 'near impossible' game — but viewers pointed out one issue with it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a 'near impossible' game — but viewers pointed out one issue with it
The fans feared that the snafu in the Time is Money game could have costed the player dearly.
17 minutes ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey does a weird dance move after mocking contestant's wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey does a weird dance move after mocking contestant's wild answer
Harvey is known for his humor but that's not all since he is a man of many talents.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $26,000 — and viewers are convinced he gave the wrong answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $26,000 — and viewers are convinced he gave the wrong answer
Viewers alleged that the host failed to notice a mispronunciation which led to an illegitimate win.
20 hours ago
An emotional 'Antiques Roadshow' seller asks expert for a hug after her item gets a great valuation
NEWS
An emotional 'Antiques Roadshow' seller asks expert for a hug after her item gets a great valuation
The guest's bakelite purses and bracelets wowed several experts on the show.
1 day ago
Woman tries to return 2-year-old printer at Costco — then she finds a store employee with the same issue
COSTCO
Woman tries to return 2-year-old printer at Costco — then she finds a store employee with the same issue
As per Costco's policy, electronics must be returned within 90 days of purchase.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses $500,000 and fans are blaming host Drew Carey's advice for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant loses $500,000 and fans are blaming host Drew Carey's advice for it
Viewers urged the host to keep his strategy to himself while blaming him for the blunder.
1 day ago
Walmart just changed its logo after 17 years and everyone had the same thing to say: "The old one is..."
WALMART
Walmart just changed its logo after 17 years and everyone had the same thing to say: "The old one is..."
While the company calls it a "testament to heritage and innovation", shoppers think differently.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you're on national TV' after his unexpected answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you're on national TV' after his unexpected answer
Sometimes contestants are so hilarious that the host doesn't even need to try.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers point out a detail about Ryan Seacrest ‘they never noticed’ with Pat Sajak
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers point out a detail about Ryan Seacrest ‘they never noticed’ with Pat Sajak
Fans have taken to social media to point out a stark difference between Sajak and him, that is jarring to look at.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offered a 5-figure deal to founders who sold potatoes online — but with a twist
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offered a 5-figure deal to founders who sold potatoes online — but with a twist
O'Leary invested in the bizarre business as it appealed to his creative side and it paid off.
2 days ago
Pat Sajak once told 'this is my show' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre off-screen moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak once told 'this is my show' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre off-screen moment
Although the flamboyance was entertaining, the host found it somewhat unsettling.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' mocks contestant as 'divorced' over his risque answer: "I don't kiss and tell..."
NEWS
'Family Feud' mocks contestant as 'divorced' over his risque answer: "I don't kiss and tell..."
Harvey liked the contestant's remark and told him to talk to his wife on air again.
3 days ago
‘Jeopardy’ fans moved to tears as contestant reveals her husband passed just before her episode airs
NEWS
‘Jeopardy’ fans moved to tears as contestant reveals her husband passed just before her episode airs
Not everyone has a joyous experience of viewing themselves competing on "Jeopardy!"
3 days ago
Former NBA star wins a Toyota Corolla on 'Price is Right.' But there was one unexpected problem.
NEWS
Former NBA star wins a Toyota Corolla on 'Price is Right.' But there was one unexpected problem.
As a solution to his problem, he did something that would bring a smile to a lot of people's faces.
3 days ago
IHOP worker turns away Adam Sandler after failing to recognize him. His response is just pure class.
NEWS
IHOP worker turns away Adam Sandler after failing to recognize him. His response is just pure class.
It's not often one gets celebrities like Adam Sandler at IHOP and it's rarer to turn them away.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised with a marriage proposal on the show — it went as expected
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised with a marriage proposal on the show — it went as expected
Everyone on the show helped Robin Kuriakose create the special moment with former contestant, Rhea Matthew.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant 'Karen' called out for her bizarre remark on Queens, New York: "Terrifying..."
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant 'Karen' called out for her bizarre remark on Queens, New York: "Terrifying..."
While the player did not seem to suggest anything, fans immediately raised concerns on social media.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
Scammers are coming up with new ploys while people are being informed about the existing scams.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
The iconic hosts have created some of the most heartwarming moments together as well.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
Manuela Arbelaez has become a popular figure in "The Price is Right" since she has been relatable.
4 days ago