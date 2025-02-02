ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after playing one of the toughest games — even Drew was stunned

Viewers and the host were astonished to see just how Veonn finished with the exact sum she needed.
PUBLISHED 10 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant alongside Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant alongside Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Like most game shows, "The Price is Right" is more about luck but also involves application of skill. Contestants need the most of both while playing games that appear to be impossible to win. One such game is called "Lucky $even," and as the name suggests one needs quite some luck to win. However, that wasn't a problem for a player named Veonn, who seemed to have plenty of it in store.

Screenshot showing Veonn on The Price Is Right
Screenshot showing Veonn on The Price Is Right (Image soure: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Hardcore fans of Price is Right know just how many people have lost out playing 'Lucky $even'. In the game, a contestant has a chance to win a brand-new car by guessing all of the digits of its price correctly, but there is a catch.

Before guessing, the players are given the first digit of the price and seven $1 bills. They then have to guess the remaining digits and the goal is to get the closest to the actual number. If the guess doesn't match the number, then the player has to pay the difference amount in dollars to the host. For instance, if they guess 5 and the correct digit is 3, the player gives $2 to the host.

Screenshot showing Veonn playing the Lucky Seven game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Veonn playing the Lucky Seven game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

If the player runs out of the entire seven dollars, the game ends automatically. However, if they are left with at least $1 after guessing the last digit right, they get to buy the car with the money. Veonn who drove up all the way from Irvine California, had a chance to win a brand new Kia Seltos SUV. Taking on the game, host Drew Carey explained the rules of the game to her and revealed the first digit, which was 2. 

After some thinking, the player guessed 7 as the second digit in the price, and it turned out to be the exact same as the actual digit. “There you go, see how easy? Child’s play,” Carey said, lauding the player.

Screenshot showing Veonn alongside Drew Carey
Screenshot showing Veonn alongside Drew Carey (Image soure: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

For her second guess, Veonn turned to the audience for suggestions. She then turned to Carey and guessed '4' which, again, was correct. “I don’t know how to respond to that,” Veonna said as Carey’s jaw dropped. The host encouraged her to keep up the great performance. 

Screenshot showing Drew Carey's reaction to the guess
Screenshot showing Drew Carey's reaction to the guess (Image soure: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

For the third digit, Veonn guessed '5' but she turned out to be wrong, and had to pay $3 to Carey, from her stash of seven. This left her with a $4 for her final guess. For the final digit, she guessed '5'. “You’re covered from anywhere from 8 down to 2. No 9s, no 1s, no 0s," Carey said before revealing the answer. 

The final digit was then revealed to be '8,' which meant that Veonn had just made it with $1 in her hand. “Just made it!” Carey exclaimed. Veonn then went over to check out her new car while celebrating the big win. 

 

Viewers were astonished to see just how lucky Veonn was in the game. "When she got the first 2 numbers right I couldn’t sit down 🤣," @vanessahall8232 commented on the show's Instagram post.  "She nailed a tough price!!! Congrats!!!," @pgcontinuingjourney added. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after playing one of the toughest games — even Drew was stunned
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after playing one of the toughest games — even Drew was stunned
Viewers and the host were astonished to see just how Veonn finished with the exact sum she needed.
10 minutes ago
'Shark Tank' founders get rejected by Mark Cuban within minutes over the 'dumbest marketing move'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founders get rejected by Mark Cuban within minutes over the 'dumbest marketing move'
Mark Cuban said he could be the bigger person and let it go, but added that he wasn't.
5 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant loses out on $12,000 prize money — all because of how she said one word
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant loses out on $12,000 prize money — all because of how she said one word
Zoe Grobman who appeared on the show's Second Chance Tournament, addressed the issue on Reddit.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player reveals how Ryan Seacrest truly is when cameras are off: "He makes you..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player reveals how Ryan Seacrest truly is when cameras are off: "He makes you..."
Cody Munger who won the "Big Tournament Championship" last year, shared his insight on Reddit.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.
The creator posted a video sounding an alarm against certain objects found in the "Great Value" cheese of Walmart. 
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices
The player was left with very little to work with as most of her letters weren't on the board.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founder but one minor mistake changed everything in seconds
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founder but one minor mistake changed everything in seconds
With two $1 million dollar deals on the table, entrepreneur Chet Beiler managed to pull off a blunder.
1 day ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as Kristin Chenoweth's answer gets bleeped out
NEWS
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as Kristin Chenoweth's answer gets bleeped out
Even the star herself responded to the social media buzz and said her answer was an "oopsie."
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans think they've found out a secret trick to win 'Cover Up': "I've seen Drew..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans think they've found out a secret trick to win 'Cover Up': "I've seen Drew..."
The strategy has been making rounds on Reddit, with many suggesting it is 'fool-proof'.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant shames her husband with a wild answer and gets booed by the audience
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant shames her husband with a wild answer and gets booed by the audience
The contestant got in hot water for ridiculing her man’s performance in the bedroom.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player his mom should be ‘ashamed’ of him after his answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player his mom should be ‘ashamed’ of him after his answer
Harvey shamed the player for his not-so-family friendly response while fans loved it.
3 days ago
Costco recalls a popular food item that carries 'reasonable risk of death' — return it ASAP for refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular food item that carries 'reasonable risk of death' — return it ASAP for refund
The item was recalled because of a listeria contamination risk.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers spot audience member casually using a 'banned' item: "Someone snuck a..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' viewers spot audience member casually using a 'banned' item: "Someone snuck a..."
Viewers on Reddit argued that the audience member should not be allowed to use that item in the studio.
3 days ago
Kevin O'Leary offers $300,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founders who pitched a dating app for cat lovers
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary offers $300,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founders who pitched a dating app for cat lovers
Seems like Mr. Wonderful loves cats and pet parents alike.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a car and surprises viewers with an unexpected detail about her life
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a car and surprises viewers with an unexpected detail about her life
Kira Tebbe took the show by storm by taking the coveted prize and loads of cash.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks contestant after revealing his expensive gift for his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks contestant after revealing his expensive gift for his wife
Harvey couldn't hold back after the man's wife confirmed that he buys diamonds every year.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tackles Ryan Seacrest to the ground in bizarre TV moment
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tackles Ryan Seacrest to the ground in bizarre TV moment
The announcer of the show, Jim Thornton had to jump in and ask the contestant to go easy on the host.
4 days ago
'Traumatized' shopper finds out there's something called 'Costco jail' after self-checkout mistake
WALMART
'Traumatized' shopper finds out there's something called 'Costco jail' after self-checkout mistake
Walmart has deployed people on self checkout counters to keep a check on shoplifting.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as player has the 'speediest win ever’ in iconic TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as player has the 'speediest win ever’ in iconic TV moment
The player was on a roll and beat the giant clock consistently within a matter of seconds.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells at contestant for saying 'the dumbest thing' in front of his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells at contestant for saying 'the dumbest thing' in front of his wife
The man only realized what he had done after Harvey burst out into hysterical laughter.
4 days ago