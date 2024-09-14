ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check

While there could be millions of such pairs out there, only nine sets have been found so far.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
As the cost of living crisis deepens, the purchasing power of the dollar is diminishing. Thus, many Americans would dismiss the $1 bill in their wallet. However, according to Wealthnickel.com, there are millions of $1 bills in circulation that could be worth up to $150,000. Collectors are ready to pay hefty amounts for a set of matching bills that meet the criteria.

 

As per a Bureau of Engraving and Printing blog, about 6.4 million $1 bills were printed in 2014 and 2016. The two batches had the exact same serial number and were printed separately by the federal bank in New York and in Washington D.C. These bills went into circulation before the mistake was caught, and they could be anywhere today. 

 

Under the right condition and matching serial number, a pair of $1 bills could be worth between $20,000 and $150,000. While there could be millions of such pairs out there, only nine sets have been found so far, as per NBC

According to WealthyNickel, the eligible $1 bills must be from "Series 2013." The date of the series is printed on the right side of the bill. 

There should also be a "B" Federal Reserve Seal above the serial number.

The serial number must  feature a star reading, "B00000001★ – B00250000★" or "B03200001★-B09600000★"

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Wilhelm Gunkel
Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Wilhelm Gunkel

Obviously, there must be two such bills with the same serial number to meet the criteria. The blog suggested that anyone who has such a pair should take it to a local coin shop for inspection and appraisal. 

Apart from the matching $1 bills, there are other valuable dollar bills with special serial numbers. According to a viral video from @The_Coin_Guy on TikTok, a $1 bill with a serial number made of all 8s could be worth $7,500. 

@the_coin_guy Flip your money for money! #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #trending #viral #money #moneytok #paper #rich #thecoinguy #coins #collection #collecting #fypシ゚viral #fypage ♬ original sound - The_Coin_Guy

 

The creator explains that such serial numbers are called solid serial numbers and that bills are extremely collectible. He says other unique-looking serial numbers could also be worth at least a thousand dollars. 

Apart from the dollar bills, some uncirculated $2 bills from 1890 are also very collectible. As per U.S. Currency Auctions, such uncirculated bills printed between 1862 and 1917 could be worth at least $1,000.

The price that collectors may be willing to offer depends on various factors, like printing method, location, condition of the bill, and more. Back in 2022, a $2 bill printed in 2003 sold for $2,400 via Heritage Auction, and the same bill was later resold for $4,000.

 

Some pennies like the copper pennies minted in the early 1980s out of error are also worth up to tens of thousands of dollars, as explained by another TikTok creator Wheats to Shields (@wheatstoshields). 

@wheatstoshields 1983 Penny worth over $20,000 !! What you need to know . #wheatstoshields #1983 #penny #coincollecting #error ♬ original sound - 🌾🌾WheatstoShields🛡️🛡️

 

Once appraised, owners of such special notes could be taken to auctions or put up for sale online on eBay, or in specific collectors' groups on social media.

