Planning a Trip To Disney World? Skip The Long Queues Using These Insider Tips

Disney World has always been a magical place for families to create unforgettable memories. However, with the increasing popularity of the parks, the days of effortlessly hopping from one ride to another are long gone. Fortunately, there are new strategies and services available to help you make the most of your visit and minimize time spent waiting in lines. Here are some tips to maximize your time at Disney World.

To avoid long lines, consider buying Genie+, a service offered by Disney World. Genie+ allows visitors to book "Lightning Lanes," which provide one-time access to shorter lines for most attractions, according to CNBC. The service starts at $15 per day per person, but it can save you significant time. On average, it can save at least four hours in line per day during a trip over the Memorial Day weekend. While the price may seem steep, the time saved makes it worth the cost.

Once you've purchased Genie+, designate a point person in your group to manage the attraction reservations. Booking windows open promptly at 7 am, and even a few minutes delay can result in hours of lost opportunities. The point person should consider attraction waiting times, ride popularity, and proximity to determine the best use of Lightning Lanes. Keep in mind that Lightning Lanes can be used only one at a time or once every two hours. While this strategy may involve more walking, it is preferable to standing in long lines.

Currently, only two attractions at Disney World use virtual queues: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Tron Lightcycle/Run. Booking slots for these virtual queues can be highly competitive, with spots often filling up within seconds. Instead of relying on virtual queues, consider purchasing Individual Lightning Lanes for these two rides and others where the service is available. Although it incurs additional costs, it simplifies scheduling and allows you to select specific ride times.

Booking a private VIP tour can be a great way to maximize your time at Disney World. Private tours grant access to private entrances, shorter lines, and transportation between parks. While they come at a higher cost, ranging from $450 to $900 per hour with a seven-hour minimum, they offer a more efficient way to experience the parks and minimize walking distances.

While Lightning Lanes are a convenient way to bypass long lines, don't completely disregard standby lines. We recommend using standby lines during opportune moments, such as early morning park openings or during nightly firework displays. Staying in a Disney Resort gives you a 30-minute head start in the mornings, allowing you to tackle major attractions with smaller crowds.

Purchase MagicBands

Investing in MagicBands can enhance your Disney World experience. These wearable bands provide convenience and save time compared to using mobile phones for accessing Lightning Lanes. MagicBands also serve as souvenirs that your kids can enjoy long after leaving the parks.

