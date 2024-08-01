Man takes scammer on wild ride featuring exorcism, basketball game, and more

The scammer pretended to be the user's mom on Facebook

Stories of scammers getting exposed or tricked are always fun. However, nothing comes close to the encounter Jeremy Roberts had with an impersonator on Facebook. When Roberts was contacted by a scammer pretending to be his mother, he took the scammer on a fun ride. The story from last year broke the internet with people lauding Roberts' comical creativity.

Screenshots from the post | Facebook | @Jeremy Roberts

Roberts shared the entire encounter in a Facebook post with screenshots of his chats with the impersonator. In the caption, he clarified that his mum had warned everyone that a fake profile of hers was making rounds on the platform. Roberts came up with a plan to befriend the impersonator and cast his brother as an actor to execute a hilarious script.

When the impersonator reached out to Roberts, he played along. Soon enough, the scammer tried to trick Roberts by sending him a malicious link. However, Roberts dodged the trick saying that his brother, Doug, is claiming to be possessed by a demon.

He told the scammer that it could be a stomach issue, so he was going to the store to get some pepto bismol. The scammer then changed his strategy and asked Roberts for an Apple gift card instead. Here's where the wild ride begins.

Screenshots from the post | Facebook | @Jeremy Roberts

Roberts set up a scenario where Doug was in the middle of a possession and he was reaching out to a priest to perform an exorcism. Despite this, the scammer kept insisting Roberts get the gift card. Roberts keeps dodging the scammer, saying that the priest had confirmed that it was a demon possessing Doug. He even hilariously made the scammer send a prayer for Doug.

Finally, Roberts said that he didn't find the Apple card or a Steam card, but he got an eBay gift card instead. By this time, the scammer had caught up and was continuously asking for pictures of everything.

When the scammer asked Roberts to scratch the card and send a picture, he made an excuse that Doug is being possessed again. This time, he even sent a picture as proof. Finally, after the exorcism, Roberts said that he was going to buy another card for his mum (the scammer).

Screenshots from the post | Facebook | @Jeremy Roberts

Only this time, Doug escaped the car and sent Roberts off on a hunt. The user then took the scammer through a basketball game, looking for Doug and sharing pictures. After Roberts pretended to get Doug, he told the scammer that they are on the way to the priest's house. All this time, the scammer kept begging for the card he had asked for.

Roberts then told the scammer that they had reached the priest's house but something wasn't right. He said he couldn't find the priest and Doug just ran into the basement. Right after that Doug took over the conversation saying that he had killed Roberts and the priest, and Tami (the fake mom) was next.

Screenshots from the post | Facebook | @Jeremy Roberts

The hilarious encounters made thousands of Facebook users laugh out loud. "I’ve been crying in laughter for over 10 minutes! This was epic!!!" wrote one user, @katie.harland.

"I am just in awe of your comical creativity!" added another user @teri.r.clark.