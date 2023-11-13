Best Buy customers face a new threat as scammers impersonate Geek Squad, the tech-support arm of the retail giant. Recognizing the red flags and promptly reporting scams are crucial steps to thwart fraud. Best Buy, in collaboration with authorities, continues efforts to safeguard customers against these deceptive practices, per USA Today.

Scammers are on the prowl, posing as Geek Squad members and duping unsuspecting Best Buy customers. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a warning cautioning consumers about fraudulent text and email communications. Victims receive notifications claiming they owe hundreds of dollars for Geek Squad membership renewal and are instructed to call a provided number within 24 hours to dispute the charge or cancel their membership.

Gift card fraud scams: Scammers employ a sophisticated method involving a conference call, gift card balance checking, and dual-tone multifrequency decoding. The result? Draining money from unsuspecting customers' gift cards.

Tech support scams: Impersonating Geek Squad, scammers reach out through phone calls, emails, texts, or pop-up windows, alleging computer infections and tricking users into granting access. This provides scammers with full access to personal information.

Phishing, smishing, and vishing: Utilizing email (phishing), text messages (smishing), or voice calls (vishing), scammers aim to extract personal information, passwords, or financial details.

Unexpected calls: Best Buy emphasizes skepticism towards unexpected calls claiming affiliation with Best Buy or Geek Squad. Legitimate calls are not unsolicited.

Gift card precautions: Best Buy warns against using gift cards for payments outside the store or website. Reduce the risk by adhering to store-specific usage and lowered purchase limits.

Calls instructing to call: If prompted by a text or email to call a number, exercise caution. Scammers exploit this tactic to acquire personal information.

Bank account requests: Scammers may seek bank account information for a supposed refund followed by a fake transaction. They then coerce victims to buy gift cards for repayment.

Immediate actions: If personal information is compromised, change passwords and contact the bank to halt unauthorized transactions.

Contact Best Buy directly: Reach out directly to Best Buy through official channels avoiding contact with numbers provided in suspicious messages.

Local Authorities: Report scams to your local police department for swift action.

FTC: Utilize the Federal Trade Commission's reporting platform at reportfraud.ftc.gov to document the incident.

FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center: For more severe cybercrimes, submit a complaint to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Stay informed, stay cautious, and protect yourself from the Geek Squad impersonation scam.

