'Price is Right' contestant had a wild celebration after winning car in incredible TV moment

The player made two great comebacks while playing the "Spelling Bee" game to win a car.

More than games and prizes, the factor that makes "The Price is Right" entertaining is the way people win after being pushed to the brink, and the dramatic and high-energy celebrations that follow. A contestant named Tracy was playing a tough game 'Spelling Bee' that demanded a lot of her patience, but that didn't stop her from going berserk after she won a car.

Screenshot showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/

@WayoshiM)

In the episode, Tracy won the "Contestant's Row" and joined host Drew Carey on the stage to play the show's classic game "Spelling Bee". The popular game features a large board that conceals 30 cards in different slots. Among the cards are eleven "Cs" and "As", six "Rs" and two of the 30 cards carry the word "CAR." In the first part of the game, the players are given two free cards which they can choose and place at the bottom of the board. They then get a chance to earn three more cards by playing a pricing game. In the pricing game, the contestant can see three smaller prices and they must guess the price of each item within a $10 range.

If they get their guesses right, they win the smaller prizes. Furthermore, if they guess the exact price of any one of the items, they automatically win three prizes and three cards. If they get them all wrong, they only get two free cards. To win the game, the cards collected by the contestant must carry each of the letters "C", "A", and "R" to spell the word. They get an automatic win if they pick one of the two cards that read "CAR". To tempt the players, each card is given a value of $1,000. At any point during the game, if the player feels that they haven't got all the letters, they can cash out with the money equal to the value of the cards won. This means that they can cash out with up to $5,000 if they choose not to go for the car.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/ @WayoshiM)

Tracy got the price of two out of the three smaller prizes right in a near-perfect pricing game. This left her with four cards worth $4,000. Before going ahead with the reveal, Carey told her that she could just take $4,000 and sit down with it. After some thinking, Tracy told Carey that she would take the $4,000 and not go for the car. This triggered some loud boos from the audience which made Tracy reconsider her decision. "So it has to say 'CAR' right?" she asked the host. After Carey explained the rules, Tracy looked at the audience again and said, "I am going for it!"

Her decision turned out to be right as her very first pair of cards spelled "C", and "A". Carey once again reminded her that she could take the remaining $2,000 and exit the game. However, Tracy chose to keep going and her third card turned out to be an "A." Left with just one card worth $1,000, Tracy nearly took the money again. But, this time, she chose to have faith in her luck and told Carey that she would go for it. "Remember she had $4,000 but she chose to go for it. Let's see what this card says," Carey said before revealing that the last card carried the word "CAR". This meant that Tracy won the brand new Honda Fit. Given the circumstances of her win, the player went berserk while celebrating and nearly collapsed to the ground.

She then ran over to her new car and gave the model a big hug. "Yeah! That's how we do it on The Price Is Right!" Carey exclaimed in the end.