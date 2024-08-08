NYC couple finds old safe while magnet fishing. Then, they realized how much cash it had

The couple who got the idea of magnet fishing during the pandemic found a fortune of a lifetime.

Last month, YouTubers James Kane and Barbi Agostini, who run the channel Let's Get Magnetic, went magnet fishing in a local pond at Corona Park in Queens when their lives potentially changed forever. The couple, who got the idea of magnet fishing during the pandemic, have pulled out a load of guns and grenades so far, a local news outlet, Pix11 reported.

Magnet fishing did blow up as a hobby during the pandemic, and some like the couple have been at it. However, magnet fishing at a random polluted pond this one time turned out to be a rather historic attempt. The whole round of fishing by Kane was recorded by Agostini and the couple uploaded the video on YouTube.

Screenshots from the video | YouTube | Let's Get Magnetic

In the video, Kane could be seen throwing the fishing magnet at random spots in the pond. Initially, all they could find was garbage and gunk, until they hit a knife. While the couple found it to be interesting as it could have been a weapon, they weren't ready for their next find.

Soon when Kane threw the magnet back into the water, he felt something heavy was caught. As he pulled the item closer, the couple could see that it was a large metal safe. It was so large that it took Kane several attempts to pull it out of the water on dry land.

Screenshots from the video | YouTube | Let's Get Magnetic

“It looked sealed, but I found a hole in the bottom, so I started banging it on the floor, and I thought there were baggies in there where you would put like change or something like that,” Kane told Pix11.

When he told Agostini that he thought there were three stacks of cash inside, she thought he was playing a prank. "I saw the hundred dollars, that’s when I finally believed him, and I just gasped,” Agostini said.

Realizing that they had found something massive, the couple immediately called the police to show what they had got. When the officers arrived, they showed them the contents of the safe, which were two stacks of dollar bills. Kane could be heard saying that he estimates the amount to be close to $100,000.

Screenshots from the video | YouTube | Let's Get Magnetic

Kane told the NYPD officers that if they let them keep the money, they could take it to the treasury and get the bills rebuilt. He said he had read similar stories where burnt and destroyed bills were rebuilt as long as they had the serial number.

As per the report, the NYPD officials told the couple that they could keep the dollar bills as there was no serial number or any information to identify or locate the owner of the safe.

The couple told the outlet that they were planning to take the nearly destroyed dollar money to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington DC to begin the process of redemption of the bills.

They hoped that they would be able to get some of the money and fulfill their long-standing dream of buying a family home in New York City.