Facebook users have until August 25, 2023, to claim their portion of the $725 million settlement from a class-action lawsuit. The claims process is quick and can be completed within minutes. Meta, Facebook's parent company, has agreed to pay the settlement after a four-year legal battle, resolving allegations of sharing private user information with third-party companies, per Forbes. Among the companies mentioned in the lawsuit is Cambridge Analytica, a former political consulting firm. Despite the settlement, Meta denies any wrongdoing.

Image Source: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Eligibility for Facebook payouts

If you were a Facebook user in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, you automatically qualify for a share of the $725 million settlement. However, to claim your portion, you must complete a form before the deadline of August 25, 2023, 11:59 p.m. If filing by mail, the claim must be postmarked by the same date. For Facebook users who had accounts during the eligibility period but have since passed away, claims should be filed under the name of the deceased. Account details should be filled out in the 'Your Facebook Account' section of the form.

Image Source: Luca Sammarco/Pexels

Factors on which payments will depend

As the settlement is divided among all claimants, the more claims filed, the smaller the individual share. Users who held accounts for the longest duration during the eligibility period will receive the highest compensation. Those who canceled or deleted their accounts within the settlement period may still receive funds though the amount will be less than those who maintained accounts throughout the entire period.

Image Source: Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas/Pexels

Additionally, individuals who deleted accounts but created new ones within the designated timeframe should include that information to potentially increase their payout. It's essential to note that payment distribution may take time. Payments are expected to be issued after final approval which is currently scheduled for September 7, 2023, but this date is subject to change.

How to claim money from the Facebook lawsuit settlement

If you qualify for settlement money, there are two methods to submit your claim: online or by mail. To proceed with your claim, you'll need to verify some information, including your address, phone number, and all Facebook usernames linked to your account between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022.

If you are unsure of your username, you can find it on Facebook by visiting your homepage or timeline. The name will be visible in the address bar, or you can access it through: Account > Settings and Privacy > Settings > User name.

Image Source: Krisanapong/ Getty Images

Additionally, you'll need to answer the following questions:

1. Did you reside in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022?

2. Were you a Facebook user during that period?

3. Are you filing a claim for a current account, a deleted account, or a combination of both?

After providing the required information, you must verify its accuracy under oath.

Submitting your claim online

The quickest and simplest way is to file the claim online which typically takes only a few minutes.

Submitting by mail: Alternatively, you can download the claim form or request a paper copy from the settlement administrator by calling 855-556-2233, emailing info@FacebookUserPrivacySettlement.com, or sending a letter to Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, c/o Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA, 19103.

How you'll receive your payment

When claiming your settlement money, specify your preferred payment method. You have the option to receive the funds through Venmo, Zelle, PayPal, a prepaid Master Card, or a check sent to your address.

